Things To Do
We made it to December! Here’s what’s open and closed in Miami this weekend
In a normal year, we’d be running to Miami Beach and various points around Miami this weekend, partaking in the annual visual orgy known as Miami Art Week.
This being 2020, though, Art Basel is canceled, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which rages on despite America’s best efforts to ignore it. Still, there are things to do, although if you want to do them from the privacy of your own laptop, that’s just fine, too.
Miami-Dade County curfew remains from midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions. In Miami Beach, police can issue a citation if you refuse to wear the mask they provide you. May as well mask up.
Here’s what is open and closed for the weekend of Dec. 4-6.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Miami Art Week: As we mentioned, Art Basel canceled, but Miami Art Week lives on in new forms. Here’s what you can see online. You can also explore outdoor exhibits in person around town without entering a single building.
“Seven Deadly Sins” by Miami New Drama: Yes, you can see live theater safely. “Seven Deadly Sins” is a live, socially distanced series of performances across seven storefronts on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. There are outdoor and indoor venues; you watch the indoor performances through the glass. Each short play highlights a deadly sing (lust, gluttony, etc.) Shows run through Jan. 3; tickets here.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking are allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
County beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
The park is open.
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley is temporarily closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
BOWLING ALLEYS
Bowling alleys are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open.
The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
MALLS
Malls are open.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021
Dezerland Park: Open
