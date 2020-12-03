We made it to December! Here’s what’s open and closed in Miami this weekend

In a normal year, we’d be running to Miami Beach and various points around Miami this weekend, partaking in the annual visual orgy known as Miami Art Week.

This being 2020, though, Art Basel is canceled, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which rages on despite America’s best efforts to ignore it. Still, there are things to do, although if you want to do them from the privacy of your own laptop, that’s just fine, too.

Miami-Dade County curfew remains from midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions. In Miami Beach, police can issue a citation if you refuse to wear the mask they provide you. May as well mask up.

Here’s what is open and closed for the weekend of Dec. 4-6.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Miami Art Week: As we mentioned, Art Basel canceled, but Miami Art Week lives on in new forms. Here’s what you can see online. You can also explore outdoor exhibits in person around town without entering a single building.

“Seven Deadly Sins” by Miami New Drama: Yes, you can see live theater safely. “Seven Deadly Sins” is a live, socially distanced series of performances across seven storefronts on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. There are outdoor and indoor venues; you watch the indoor performances through the glass. Each short play highlights a deadly sing (lust, gluttony, etc.) Shows run through Jan. 3; tickets here.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking are allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

County beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley is temporarily closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open.

The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower

Perez Art Museum Miami

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021

Dezerland Park: Open