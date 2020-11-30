Miami Art Week is happening in spite of COVID. Here’s how to find the outdoor art

‘Dreaming with Lions,’ an installation by Alexandre Arrechea, is on the sand in front of the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach through Dec. 6.

So you are sad that the art world isn’t converging on Miami this weekend and despondent that its absence will leave a void of celebrities, gallerists and uber rich folks who actually buy the art most of can only admire.

What you aren’t sad about, though, is not being surrounded by thousands of people. These days, that is not in any way a desirable state.

But there are still plenty of ways you can take in some art during Miami’s biggest week for art lovers, and you can do it without going inside any buildings. Really! Here are some outdoor art events you can explore and where to find them:

Design District

Check out a series of playground-inspired activation named “Conscious Actions” by Chilean design collective Great Things to People (gt2P), winner of this year’s annual Miami Design District design competition. The works are scattered throughout the district.

SaveArtSpace: Miami 2020

Curated by Nicole Saglar, this cross-media public art exhibit features selected works by artists by Haiiileen, Luz “Liight” Angel, April Fitzpatrick, Elizabeth Bush, Trinity Thomas and others whose work has been highlighted on bus stop ad spaces in Wynwood and along Biscayne Boulevard.

See map of locations at saveartspace.org/miami2020

Coral Gables

The City of Coral Gables has commissioned murals with inspiring messages and Instagram-friendly images along Miracle Mile.

The Bass outdoors

Celebrated Mexican artist Abraham Cruzvillegas’ live installation “Aqua Dulce” brings more than 1,000 plants, performers mimicking native birds and seating to the long lawn stretching from Collins Avenue to the museum facade. It’s set amid the museum’s permanent outdoor installations throughout the grounds and at other Miami Beach locations.

2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; outdoor installations free. Information thebass.org/art/art-outside.

‘Dreaming with Lions’ by Alexandre Arrechea

Cuban artist Alexandre Arrechea spent more than a year ruminating on Ernest Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea.” The result is a monumental homage to the human spirit. Commissioned by Faena Arts, the rotunda-like “Dreaming with Lions” is set in the sand in front of the Faena Hotel, measuring 62 feet in diameter and incorporating beach towels and phrases from Hemingway’s seminal work. As the master wrote, “Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what there is.”

Through Dec. 6 at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

New World Symphony on Lincoln Road

New World Symphony musicians perform while riding along the pedestrian mall in a golf cart.

8-10 p.m. daily; nws.edu

Soundscape Park

the city of Miami Beach presents Bill Fontana’s sound-and-video installation, “Sonic Dreamscape.” Friday through Sunday, Bass2 and Daata Digital Art Commissions present digital works by a variety of contemporary artists.

7-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 17th Street and Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. mbartsandculture.org

Windows at Walgreen

Who needs shampoo? The art windows at Walgreens stores in Miami Beach are thought-provoking and entertaining.

At 2300 Collins Ave., The Bass presents “Nicole Salcedo: Wandering Waves.”

At 6700 Collins Ave., Oolite Arts presents Geovanna Gonzalez’s “Transformation and Futility: a queer deconstruction of space.”