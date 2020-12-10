The Arctic chill is ending. Here’s what’s open and closed in Miami this weekend

Congratulations. You have made it through that brutal beginning of Florida winter and finally had a chance to wear that Miami Heat hoodie you got for your birthday. Maybe you even got some churros.

What next? Well, it’s almost the weekend, so maybe you want something to do besides walk your dog (though there’s nothing wrong with that).

If you’re in the holiday spirit, check out Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami or check out The Grinch Grotto at the Aventura Mall.

Miami-Dade County curfew remains from midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions.

SPECIAL EVENTS

JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl: At 8 p.m. Dec. 12, Pinecrest Gardens hosts a virtual performance by jazz legend Kurt Elling to benefit World Central Kitchen and pandemic relief efforts. Tickets are $15; buy them at www.pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid

Taste of sbe: This virtual event, which started Dec. 9, runs through Dec. 12 with interactive cooking lessons with top chefs. Tickets $50 here.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open (except for those that have closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.) In fact, many new restaurants have opened in the past several months. They’re open for dining in, but many have outdoor areas and takeout or delivery options..

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are open.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are open but must conform to curfew. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

Beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley is temporarily closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open.

The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower

Perez Art Museum Miami

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

in Coral Gables

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021

Dezerland Park: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open