Things To Do
The Arctic chill is ending. Here’s what’s open and closed in Miami this weekend
Congratulations. You have made it through that brutal beginning of Florida winter and finally had a chance to wear that Miami Heat hoodie you got for your birthday. Maybe you even got some churros.
What next? Well, it’s almost the weekend, so maybe you want something to do besides walk your dog (though there’s nothing wrong with that).
If you’re in the holiday spirit, check out Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami or check out The Grinch Grotto at the Aventura Mall.
Miami-Dade County curfew remains from midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions.
SPECIAL EVENTS
JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl: At 8 p.m. Dec. 12, Pinecrest Gardens hosts a virtual performance by jazz legend Kurt Elling to benefit World Central Kitchen and pandemic relief efforts. Tickets are $15; buy them at www.pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid
Taste of sbe: This virtual event, which started Dec. 9, runs through Dec. 12 with interactive cooking lessons with top chefs. Tickets $50 here.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurants are open (except for those that have closed permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP.) In fact, many new restaurants have opened in the past several months. They’re open for dining in, but many have outdoor areas and takeout or delivery options..
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are open.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are open but must conform to curfew. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
Beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
The park is open.
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley is temporarily closed due to flooding. The Ernest F. Coe visitor center in Homestead is open, though parts of the park are closed due to flooding, including the Pine Glades Lake, Sisal Pond and Pa-hay-okee areas.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
BOWLING ALLEYS
Bowling alleys are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open.
The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
in Coral Gables
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
MALLS
Malls are open.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Venetian Pool: Closed through Jan. 5, 2021
Dezerland Park: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
