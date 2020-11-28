Miami Art Week lives — in storefronts, on the beach, and online. Here’s what’s happening

The Jeffrey Deitch Gallery is preparing to present Kenny Scharf: Moodz on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 before the start of Art Week in MiamiÕs Design District. mocner@miamiherald.com

Given the pandemic, Miami Art Week will look a little different this year. But you can still satisfy your creative cravings at local events and virtual exhibitions beginning in late November. From beach-side installations and outdoor art parks to digital galleries and a massive Dali sculpture, Miami’s creative minds have risen to the challenge of keeping art alive and safely accessible this year. Here’s a list of events you can add to your Art Week — make that Art Month — calendar.

Take your mask. All indoor exhibitions require them.

Design Miami / Design District

Design Miami offers a hybrid fair for 2020. Its physical address will be the Moore Building in the Miami Design District, featuring rare historical design objects by George Nakashima, Gio Ponti and Jean Royère along with crowd-pleasing dinosaur skeletons, a whimsical rooftop lounge and a cloud of man-made butterflies flitting in gossamer globes. Timed tickets are required to ensure limited capacity. All works also are available online, as are artist discussions.

Moore Building, 191 NE 40th St., Miami. Tickets cost $22.50; shop.designmiami.com.

Throughout the Design District, visitors will find pop-up exhibitions and outdoor installations, including:

▪ Gallery exhibition of work by street artist Kenny Scharf (182 NE 39th St.)

▪ Selection of works from Lévy Gorvy gallery and Salon 94 Design, with artists including Alexander Calder, Richard Diebenkorn, Jesús Rafael Soto and Andy Warhol (3930 NE Second Ave., #100)

▪ A series of playground-inspired activation named “Conscious Actions” by Chilean design collective Great Things to People (gt2P), winner of this year’s annual Design Miami design competition, throughout the district.

ICA-MIAMI

While you’re in the Design District, plan a visit to ICA. Capacity is limited and walk-in tickets are few, so best to book ahead for exhibitions by Allan McCollum, Vivian Caccuri, Lyle Ashton Harris and Tomás Esson.

Institute of Contemporary Art - Miami, 61 NE 41st St.; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Closed Mondays.

SaveArtSpace: Miami 2020

Curated by Nicole Saglar, this cross-media public art exhibit features selected works by artists Haiiileen, Luz “Liight” Angel, April Fitzpatrick, Elizabeth Bush, Trinity Thomas and others who have been positioned on bus stop ad spaces in Wynwood and along Biscayne Boulevard.

A map of locations is online at saveartspace.org/miami2020

Arty gifts

Oolite Arts on Miami Beach hosts pop-up show “Materialize” in person and online featuring works perfect for someone on your list: a scarf by Pepe Mar, Luke Jenkins’ furniture from carved plywood, KX2’s pendants and, of course, a mask (this one by Queef Latina). Prices start at $1; proceeds go directly to the artists.

Exhibition space open 12-8 p.m. at 928 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; oolitearts.org; 305-674-8278.

In the hotels

In Miami Beach, The Sagamore (1671 Collins Ave., www.sagamoresouthbeach.com), The Betsy (1440 Ocean Dr., www.thebetsyhotel.com), SBE and Redbury South Beach Hotel (1776 Collins Ave., www.redburymiami.com) and Royal Palm South Beach (1545 Collins Ave.; www.royalpalmsouthbeach.com) are hosting exhibitions, many running beyond Art Week.

The City of Miami Beach is providing free trolley service between museums, Lincoln Road and other art locations from Dec. 3 through Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with approximately 20-minute service frequency.

Empty spaces along Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile have been filled this December with studios of working artists, including James Herring.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Art in the Gables

Available retail spaces along Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile have been transformed into artist studios for Art Week and will showcase work by 21 local artists through the end of December. Curated by Carol Damian as part of the Gables Art Collective, this series of exhibits is open to the public.

Information: shopcoralgables.com

The City of Coral Gables also has commissioned murals with inspiring messages and Instagram-friendly images along the Mile.

While you’re there, stroll over to the Coral Gables Museum to catch “Purseonality: A stylish handbag exhibit,” on display through Jan. 7.

85 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; coralgablesmuseum.org; 305-603-8067. Open daily at noon.

THROUGH JAN. 3

‘CLAY’

Browse the work of 20 South Florida artists at Bridge Red Studio/Project Space. Titled CLAY, the show showcases work created locally, ranging from whimsical to sober and sophisticated pieces.

Bridge Red Studio/Project Space, 12425 NE 13th Ave., North Miami; Sundays by appointment through Jan. 3. Text 305-978-4856.







THROUGH JAN. 16

‘All This Time’: Work by Frances Trombly

Miami-based artist Frances Trombly will showcase new fabric-focused works in an exhibition titled “All This Time,” hosted at Emerson Dorsch Gallery.

5900 NW Second Ave., Miami, through Jan. 16. emersondorsch.com

THROUGH JAN. 18

Surreally Dali

Salvador Dali’s sculptures and paintings leave you feeling like you’ve been indulging a little too much, even when you haven’t had a drop. Now Miami art fans can both sip and stare at the Confidante hotel on Miami Beach at “The Real Surreal” exhibition arranged by Michael Katz Art and Dali expert Bertrand Epaud. The centerpiece is Dali’s 10-foot, 1,000-pound St. George and the Dragon sculpture; other works include surrealist papers and bronzes.

The Confidante, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Timed tickets for the 60-minute experience cost $35 per person at therealsurreal.tixr.com. Complimentary for students and front-line workers with a valid ID; contact hello@artplug.com to confirm a time slot. Online tickets $5.

THROUGH MID-MARCH

MIAMI AND THE CARIBBEAN

Exhibitions with art-week virtual events

The reopening shows at MOCA North Miami present rare opportunities to see work from masters — and hear from some of them.

“Raul de Nieves: Eternal Returns & the Obsidian Heart,” is the most comprehensive survey to date of this multimedia Mexican artist, who mixes performance, music and visual art to create his own mythology as he explores transformation, beauty and the human body. Through March 21.

“Life & Spirituality in Haitian Art” showcases works by 20th-century masters — including Hector Hyppolite, Philomé Obin, Rigaud Benoit and Louverture Poisson — from the Betty and Isaac Rudman Trust Collection celebrating Haiti’s artistic and cultural heritage. Through March 14.

At MOCA, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org

Nov. 29: Virtual tour of both exhibitions, 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/MOCA1129

Dec. 6: Virtual tour of both exhibitions, 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/366GuuU

Dec. 5: Virtual conversation with Miami-based Haitian artist Edouard Duval-Carrie and guest curator Francine Birbragher-Rozencwaig, 12-1:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/39k82PI.

THROUGH APRIL 18

Ocean of calm

In need of a little calm? The South Beach space Artechouse has the answer: an immersive — and Instagram-friendly — installation “Aqueous,” which combines Pantone’s Classic Blue with ocean sights and sounds.

Thursday to Monday from 2 to 8 p.m., at 735 Collins Ave., miami.artechouse.com. Entry is by timed ticket for 30-minute sessions limited to 25 people each, though guests may stay longer. Masks are required. Cost is $24 for adults, $20 for students and seniors; $17 for ages 4-15; under 4 free.

The Bass outdoors

Celebrated Mexican artist Abraham Cruzvillegas’ live installation “Agua Dulce” brings more than 1,000 plants, performers mimicking native birds and seating to the long lawn stretching from Collins Avenue to the museum facade. It’s set amid the museum’s permanent outdoor installations throughout the grounds and at other Miami Beach locations.

At The Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; outdoor installations free. Information thebass.org/art/art-outside.

NOV. 28-DEC. 6

J.Leo and Léo & Steph

Photographer J.Leo pop-art couple Léo & Steph will present art collections at Markowicz Fine Art, marking their U.S. debut. Visits will be conducted as groups of 10 every 45 minutes, with a welcome glass of champagne and a private, narrated tour of the three-story gallery.

Markowicz Fine Art, 110 NE 40th St., Miami; markowiczfineart.com; 786-615-8158 Reserve via Eventbrite or by emailing info@markowiczfineart.com.







BEGINNING NOV. 30

Fresh from Bakehouse





Want to help support local artists? Bakehouse Art Complex’s new online platform — Fresh Goods Gallery — will launch its inaugural sale on Nov. 30. You can browse and purchase vintage and contemporary photographs donated by the Martin Z. Margulies Foundation knowing proceeds will support affordable studio spaces for working artists. Fresh Goods Gallery will also offer works by Bakehouse artists starting in early 2021.

Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; 305-576-2828. Online Fresh Foods Gallery at bakehouseartcomplex.viewingrooms.com.

NOV. 30-DEC. 6

‘Dreaming with Lions’ by Alexandre Arrechea

Cuban artist Alexandre Arrechea spent more than a year ruminating on Ernest Hemingway’s “Old Man and the Sea.” The result is a monumental homage to the human spirit. Commissioned by Faena Arts, the rotunda-like “Dreaming with Lions” is set in the sand in front of the Faena Hotel, measures 62 feet in diameter and incorporates beach towels and phrases from Hemingway’s seminal work. As the master wrote, “Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what there is.”

Through Dec. 6 at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Art Drive

During Art Week, sbe hospitality group will host a unique art experience encompassing six exhibits and installations in Miami Beach, at SLS South Beach, Shore Club, Delano South Beach, The Redbury, The Bass and Miami Beach Convention Center. Guests can opt for a 45-minute guided tour via private car, or explore on their own with a guided map.

To book a guided tour, call the front desk at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701.







‘No Vacancy,’ Miami Beach

This City of Miami Beach festival celebrates public art by 10 artists in 10 iconic hotels in a free, self-guided tour.

12-9 p.m. daily; details at .mbartsandculture.org.

New World Symphony on Lincoln Road

New World Symphony musicians perform while riding along the pedestrian mall in a golf cart.

8-10 p.m. daily; nws.edu

In Soundscape Park

Monday through Thursday, the city of Miami Beach presents Bill Fontana’s sound-and-video installation, “Sonic Dreamscape.” Friday through Sunday, Bass2 and Daata Digital Art Commissions present digital works by a variety of contemporary artists.

7-10 p.m. at 17th Street and Washington Avenue, Miami Beach. mbartsandculture.org

Wolfsonian-FIU Museum

Four new exhibitions are on display, featuring art from the New Deal era, American Depression glass, graphic design during the AIDS epidemic, and calls for justice.

1001 Washington Ave.; reserve free timed tickets at www.wolfsonian.org

Windows at Walgreen

Who needs shampoo? The art windows at Walgreens stores in Miami Beach are both thought-provoking and entertaining.

At 2300 Collins Ave., The Bass presents “Nicole Salcedo: Wandering Waves.”

At 6700 Collins Ave., Oolite Arts presents Geovanna Gonzalez’s “Transformation and Futility: a queer deconstruction of space.”











NOV. 30-DEC. 30

Museum of Graffiti’s Denim Bar





Ogle at artwork on denim jackets by rising stars and acclaimed graffiti artists, including Atomik, Abstract and Ze Florist. Jackets are available for sale, along with unique pins, patches, and art.

Curio At Faena Bazaar, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 11-6 p.m.







Nov. 30 - Jan. 9

Gagosian, Deitch and the future







Two art powerhouses — New York’s Gagosian gallery and uber-curator Jeffrey Deitch — again join forces to present the sixth in a series of annual thematic exhibitions. Previously it was set in the Design District’s Moore Building. This year’s iteration, titled “The Future,” will be staged virtually, at gagosian-deitch.com.

Dec. 1-6

Normally open Thursday to Sunday, Pérez Art Museum Miami will be open daily from Dec. 1-6 with two shows. “Allied with Power: African and African Diaspora Art,” through July 1, includes 35 works by African-American and diaspora artists, all promised gifts by namesake Jorge M. Pérez. “MY BODY, MY RULES” features works by 20 female artists working examining issues around the portrayal of women and self-representation in the current social landscape, through Sept. 5.

Art Week events include:

▪ Dec. 1, 1 p.m.: Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye OBE and PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans converse in a virtual presentation as part of the Scholl Lecture series.

▪ Dec. 2, 2 p.m.: “Black Diasporic Feminism, Intersectionality, and Solidarity in the Age of Protest.” The discussion will center on Black women artists’ critical role in the current political and social climate. Panelists include exhibition artists Genevieve Gaignard, Naudline Pierre, and Deborah Roberts, exhibition curator María Elena Ortiz. Marie Vickles will moderate.

Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Limited-capacity entry by timed ticket.

Dec. 1

Book release with Ahol Sniffs Glue

Wynwood’s Museum of Graffiti hosts the release of “Biscayne World: The Art of Ahol Sniffs Glue,” by Miami artist Ahol Sniffs Glue (aka David Anasagasti). The book complements an exhibit inspired by the artist’s time spent riding the bus along Biscayne Boulevard.

Book-signing 5-8 p.m. At Museum of Graffiti, 299 NW 25th St. Free with purchase of the limited-edition book; reserve at museumofgraffiti.com.

Live Painting by Tiago Magro

Brazilian-born multimedia artist Tiago Magro creates a painting live and in-person at a cocktail reception at the Wynwood Japanese eatery and bar, Buya Izakaya + Yakitori. The event is ticketed; Magro’s work will be auctioned during the event.

250 NW 24th St., Miami; buyarestaurants.com

Pepe Mar at the Frost

The Frost Art Museum at FIU opens “Tesoro, Pepe Mar’s Love Letter to the Frost.” Miami-based artist Pepe Mar has arranged items from the museum’s holdings to create an installational collage “to create new definitions for the objects on view and encouraging unexpected connections,” according to the artist.

Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu; 305-348-2890. Open Wednesday-Saturday by appointment with limited capacity.

DEC. 2

Shelborne South Beach + Museum of Graffiti + Gustavo Oviedo

Gustavo Oviedo’s “Symbiosis” explores both the urban bustle of the city core and relative tranquility of Biscayne Bay’s nature through large paintings and mixed media collages of underwater forms that seem far removed from the graffiti for which he is best known. Those who missed the show at Miami’s Museum of Graffiti earlier this fall can catch it this one night only.

December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m., Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. The event is free, but registration is required. Register at eventbrite.com.

A.F.F.M. (Art, Fashion, Food, Music)

Sagamore Supper Club features a runway show from Miami Designer Pangea Kali Virga, set to beats by DJ Bea Pernia and live musicians. Attendees will enjoy a five-course concept dinner outdoors prepared by celebrity chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, and accompanied by cocktails and wines provided by Jordan Vineyard & Winery. CTours of the hotel’s rich art collection will be offered.

Sagamore Hotel Miami Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 6 p.m. Show/dinner tickets $250 at eventbrite.com.

Art exhibition remains on display through February.

DEC 2. - JAN. 9

“For Those Gathered in the Wind:” Work by T. Eliott Mansa

This solo exhibit by Ellies Creator Award-winner T. Eliott Mansa examines the connection between mourning and loss, drawing inspiration from practices observed from Africa to the American West.

LnS Gallery, 2610 SW 28th Lane, Miami. Limited entry by time. lnsgallery.com

DEC. 3

Live Poolside Painting

Miami-based graffiti artist 1DER will live-paint a large-scale work at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, in partnership with The Museum of Graffiti. Afterwards, guests will enjoy light bites and complimentary wine during Social Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. along with a moderated discussion with the artist.

11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Register at eventbrite.com.

DEC. 3-4

Gallerie Lelong at Museo Vault

New York’s Gallerie Lelong will host an in-person presentation at Museu Vault, Miami, featuring works by Etel Adnan, McArthur Binion, Leonardo Drew, Ficre Gheybreyesus, Samuel Levi Jones, Ana Mendieta and more.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Museo Vault, 346 NW 29th St., Miami. To schedule a visit, email coty@galerielelong.com. Online exhibition at galerielelong.com/viewing-room.

DEC. 3-6

looking for an in-person experience? JADA Miami Art Fair will offer tours compliant with social distancing and COVID-19 regulations, along with a virtual look at more than 120 paintings, multimedia installations, murals and sculptures.

1250 Normandy Dr,; jadaart.org/miami2020/

DEC. 3-17

“Art is Never Canceled” by Aidan Marak

Loft 235 presented a show of work by Moroccan-born, Miami-based artist Aidan Marak, whose large-scale paintings and collages incorporate poetry and verbage in Arabic, Hebrew, and French. Much of the work was created during the quarantine in an act of defiance.

235 NE 29th St., Miami, open Thursday-Saturday 12-9 p.m. and Monday-Wednesday by appointment. Schedule via nadia@aidanmarak.com.

Dec. 5

See the world premier of Jason Jones’ documentary, “Why the Spray,” at an under-the-stars showing presented by the Museum of Graffiti. The full-length film tells the story of five Miami street street artists.

Tickets cost $25 and include popcorn, cocktails and conversation with the artists and filmmaker. Tickets at museumofgraffiti.com, 786-580-4678.

Dec. 6

Frost Art Museum at FIU hosts its annual outdoor Art Week Breakfast in the Park — though like so much, this year it’s virtual. Presenting this year’s lecture will be 2019 MacArthur “Genius” grant winner Jeffrey Gibson, who incorporates traditions of his Cherokee and Choctaw heritage with contemporary and queer themes.

Noon-1 p.m.; Facebook live @frostartmuseum

MID-DECEMBER

Coming to Doral is outdoor installation of monumental sculptures by renowned Spanish artist Manolo Valdes, best known for his interpretations of Diego Velazquez’s “Las Meninas.” Details for the outdoor exhibition, arranged by the Doral Contemporary Art Museum, will be released soon at dorcam.org.

Dec. 18-20

Copper Door B&B + Jacqueline Gopie

Miami-based artist Jacqueline Gopie will debut her latest collection, “Freedom to Play, ” at Copper Door B&B.

Reception with the artist daily from 12-2 p.m. by registration at eventbrite.com, at 439 NW Fourth Ave., Miami; copperdoorbnb.com; 305-454-9065.