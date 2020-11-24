Miami Beach Police can now issue face-mask citations to people who violate COVID order

After an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis led the city of Miami Beach to stop enforcing its local COVID-19 mask mandate, Miami Beach police officers have been authorized to start issuing citations to anyone who refuses to wear a facial covering in the city’s commercial districts during the holiday season.

The governor’s order, signed in September, suspended the collection of COVID-related fines, but the city leadership believes enforcing the order in even a limited capacity will encourage safe behavior. Police will only issue a citation if the violator refuses to wear a mask provided to them. The new enforcement plan goes into effect Wednesday and will last at least through the weekend.

“We will evaluate the effectiveness of the effort this weekend to determine if and how to best continue with the individual citations,” a city spokeswoman said in a statement.

City Manager Jimmy Morales informed the mayor and commissioners of the policy change in an email Tuesday. Mayor Dan Gelber and other Florida mayors have pleaded with DeSantis to impose a statewide mask mandate, but there has remained a lack of enforcement in some South Florida municipalities that already have local mask laws on their books. In Miami Beach, code staff have continued to enforce the use of masks in businesses, but the enforcement of mask use among individuals stopped after the DeSantis order.

“In an effort to be proactive this weekend, I have spoken with Chief Clements and starting tomorrow, our police officers in the commercial districts around the city will reach out to individuals that are not wearing masks and first offer them a mask to wear,” Morales wrote in the email. “If the individual refuses, the officer will then issue a citation.”

