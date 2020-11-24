Things To Do
Thanksgiving is here. Here’s what you can do over the holiday weekend
This Thanksgiving weekend kicks off a holiday season unlike any other.
As COVID-19 cases rise, medical experts advise staying home.
If you don’t, remember that many attractions, museums and restaurants won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day but will be open Nov. 27-29.; check with individual venues.
Also: Miami-Dade County curfew remains at midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions.
Here’s what is open and closed for the weekend of Nov. 26-29.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Zoo Lights: The annual event at Zoo Miami includes a million lights, animal-shaped lights and a giant Christmas tree. It starts Nov. 27; tickets and more information here.
Jungle Island: The Miami attraction, formerly Parrot Jungle, has relaunched as an eco adventure park. More information and tickets here.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
County beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
The park is open.
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
BOWLING ALLEYS
Bowling alleys are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information; Thanksgiving may affect hours.
The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
MALLS
Malls are open.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Venetian Pool: Open
Dezerland Park: Open
