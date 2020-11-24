Thanksgiving is here. Here’s what you can do over the holiday weekend

Zoo Lights opens at Zoo Miami on Nov. 27.

This Thanksgiving weekend kicks off a holiday season unlike any other.

As COVID-19 cases rise, medical experts advise staying home.

If you don’t, remember that many attractions, museums and restaurants won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day but will be open Nov. 27-29.; check with individual venues.

Also: Miami-Dade County curfew remains at midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions.

Here’s what is open and closed for the weekend of Nov. 26-29.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Zoo Lights: The annual event at Zoo Miami includes a million lights, animal-shaped lights and a giant Christmas tree. It starts Nov. 27; tickets and more information here.

Jungle Island: The Miami attraction, formerly Parrot Jungle, has relaunched as an eco adventure park. More information and tickets here.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

County beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information; Thanksgiving may affect hours.

The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower

Perez Art Museum Miami

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Open

Dezerland Park: Open