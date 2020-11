Who’s open for a Thanksgiving grocery run? Publix? Sedano’s? What about mass transit?

Thanksgiving is Thursday, and you need to know what’s closed and what’s open, and for how long, on the holiday and Friday.

Supermarkets

Publix: All stores and pharmacies closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open normal hours on Friday.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: All stores closed Thanksgiving Day. Open normal hours on Friday.

Sedano’s: Open Thanksgiving Day, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and two stores — 3925 Palm Ave. in Hialeah and 12175 SW 26th St. in West Miami-Dade — will stay open until 10 p.m.

Milam’s Market: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Open normal hours on Friday.

The Fresh Market: Open Thanksgiving Day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Open Thanksgiving Day either 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. (check your favorite location) to 5 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: All stores closed on Thanksgiving Day. No senior hours on Wednesday.

Family Dollar: Open on Thanksgiving Day. Location hours vary.

Drug stores

Walgreens: Stores open on Thanksgiving Day (location hours vary), but the pharmacies inside are closed. The one in University of Miami hospital is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS/Navarro: Stores and pharmacies open on Thanksgiving Day. Location hours vary.

Big box stores

Walmart: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. All U.S. stores will open Friday at 5 a.m.

Target: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Most South Florida locations will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Costco: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open 9 a.m. Friday.

BJ’s Wholesale: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open 9 a.m. Friday.

Shopping Malls

Aventura Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Brickell City Centre: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Dadeland Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Dolphin Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Falls: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 7 a.m. Friday.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Miami International Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Sawgrass Mills: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Westland Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving Day. Open at 8 a.m. Friday.

Mass transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail, and Metromover will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day. Friday, all three will operate on a weekday schedule.

Broward: Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Day and a modified Saturday schedule on Friday.

Tri-Rail: Service will run a weekend/holiday schedule.

Garbage

Miami: Garbage, bulky waste and recycling collection will be done as normal.

Miami-Dade: Garbage and recycling collection and disposal facilities will be open normal hours.

Coral Gables: Normal garbage collection.

Courts, county offices, schools

Miami-Dade: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Broward: Closed Thursday and Friday.