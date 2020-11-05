Two attractions are finally reopening this weekend in Miami. Here’s what else is open

The Pérez Art Museum Miami reopens to the public this weekend. El Nuevo Herald

We have made it to November, people. Is it a miracle? Maybe not. But it feels that way.

Much of Miami-Dade has reopened by now, but two of its big attractions opening this weekend. After almost eight months, the Perez Art Museum Miami is reopening to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 7. Initially the museum will be open Thursday through Sunday with limited hours and capacity.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Nov. 6, the Miami Seaquarium reopens with limited capacity. The marine life attraction will be open Friday through Sunday through November and plans to extend its hours next month.

The county curfew remains for now at midnight-6 a.m. The city of Miami, however, no longer enforces Miami-Dade’s midnight curfew while county lawyers fight to keep it viable amid a court fight with a strip club. Businesses are allowed to enforce mask requirements, so you still need to wear a mask when you go out.

Here’s what is open and closed — mostly open, as you can see — for the weekend of Nov. 6-8.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

County beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.

Perez Art Museum Miami opens Nov. 7

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Open

Dezerland Park: Open

Tidal Cove Waterpark: Open

Super Wheels Skating Center: Open

Miami Seaquarium: Reopens Nov. 6

Jungle Island: Closed but has announced plans for reopening as eco-adventure park on Nov. 21.

Coral Castle: Closed

Monkey Jungle: Closed