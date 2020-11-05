Things To Do
Two attractions are finally reopening this weekend in Miami. Here’s what else is open
We have made it to November, people. Is it a miracle? Maybe not. But it feels that way.
Much of Miami-Dade has reopened by now, but two of its big attractions opening this weekend. After almost eight months, the Perez Art Museum Miami is reopening to the general public on Saturday, Nov. 7. Initially the museum will be open Thursday through Sunday with limited hours and capacity.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Nov. 6, the Miami Seaquarium reopens with limited capacity. The marine life attraction will be open Friday through Sunday through November and plans to extend its hours next month.
The county curfew remains for now at midnight-6 a.m. The city of Miami, however, no longer enforces Miami-Dade’s midnight curfew while county lawyers fight to keep it viable amid a court fight with a strip club. Businesses are allowed to enforce mask requirements, so you still need to wear a mask when you go out.
Here’s what is open and closed — mostly open, as you can see — for the weekend of Nov. 6-8.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
County beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
The park is open.
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
BOWLING ALLEYS
Bowling alleys are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.
Perez Art Museum Miami opens Nov. 7
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
MALLS
Malls are open.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Venetian Pool: Open
Dezerland Park: Open
Super Wheels Skating Center: Open
Miami Seaquarium: Reopens Nov. 6
Jungle Island: Closed but has announced plans for reopening as eco-adventure park on Nov. 21.
Coral Castle: Closed
Monkey Jungle: Closed
