After a seven-month shutdown, Miami Seaquarium is reopening. Bring your mask

After being closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami Seaquarium is ready to reopen.

The Key Biscayne marine life park, which is hosting a drive-through “Happy Hauntings” event for Halloween on Oct. 31, will reopen for visitors on Nov. 5.

Like many attractions that have reopened in the past months, the Seaquarium plans to limit capacity in the park and at the amphitheater and emphasize social distancing standards. Hours of admission will be limited, and visitors will need to submit to pre-entry temperature checks.

Masks are also required except for kids under 3 and all actual sea life.

Walk ups are not allowed; guests must buy tickets online. High-touch areas like Salty’s Pirate Playground and Sharky’s Ropes Course will stay closed for the time being.

“We have the space within our 38-acre tropical paradise to effectively distance our visitors and provide the educational and unforgettable experience Miami Seaquarium has been known for over the past six decades,” said general manager Eric Eimstad in a press release.

The park plans to expand hours on Dec. 10, with the launch of a new holiday surprise involving everybody’s favorite sea lions.

Miami Seaquarium

Where: 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne

Opening: Nov. 5

Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday through Sunday through November; hours expand Dec. 10

Tickets: www.miamiseaquarium.com