Miami is finally drying out. Here’s what’s open and closed this weekend
Congratulations. You have made it to mid-November.
The election is all over but the shouting, and the holidays are hurtling toward us with the speed of a texting driver on I-95.
But until that madness begins, there are still things to do this weekend, like check out the new show “Aqueous” at Artechouse in Miami Beach, inspired by PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue color. No, really.
For now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miami-Dade County curfew remains at midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions.
Here’s what is open and closed for the weekend of Nov. 13-15.
Special events
Miami Book Fair: The annual gathering of readers, writers and everybody else who loves books goes virtual this year, running from Nov. 15-22 — and this year, all the sessions are free for adults and kids. Visit miamibookfaironline.com to build your personal watchlist.
JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens: The second virtual concert in an eight-show series will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. Saturday Nov. 14 from the Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens. A percentage of the proceeds from this COVID-19 relief fundraiser will go to Chef José Andres’ World Central Kitchen. Tickets are $15 for an individual performance, $87 for the rest of the series; buy tickets here.
CultureFest 305: Join HistoryMIami Museum at this free online event that runs from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 14-15 for music from Cuban fusion to Haitian kompa, performances, workshops, demonstrations, storytelling and more. Visit www.historymiami.org/culturefest-305-2020/
DWNTWN Movie Nights: To get locals out of their bunkers, the Miami Downtown Development Authority is bringing back its popular DWNTWN Movie Nights at Maurice A. Ferré Park on Nov. 13. The first showing is Friday night, with the 2005 classic “Hitch,” with Will Smith playing a “date doctor” who has trouble finding love himself. Details at DowntowntMiami.com.
RESTAURANTS
Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).
BARS
Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.
NIGHTCLUBS
Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.
BEACHES
County beaches are open.
MOVIE THEATERS
Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.
COUNTY AND CITY PARKS
All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.
BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK
The park is open.
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK
Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.
CASINOS
Casinos are open.
BOWLING ALLEYS
Bowling alleys are open.
STRIP CLUBS
Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.
MUSEUMS
The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.
The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower
The Bass, Miami Beach
Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood
Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami
Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University
Rubell Museum in Miami
Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood
Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables
Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach
Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami
HistoryMiami, Miami
Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami
World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach
MALLS
Malls are open.
ATTRACTIONS
Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open
Artechouse: Open
Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.
Kendall Ice Arena: Open
Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open
Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open
Zoo Miami: Open
Venetian Pool: Open
Dezerland Park: Open
Super Wheels Skating Center: Open
Miami Seaquarium: Open
Jungle Island: Closed but has announced plans for reopening as eco-adventure park on Nov. 21.
Coral Castle: Closed
Monkey Jungle: Closed
