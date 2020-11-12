Miami is finally drying out. Here’s what’s open and closed this weekend

Aqueous, the new show at Artechouse in Miami Beach opening this weekend, explores the color of blue in the context of water. All sessions are every 30 minutes and limited to 25 people. Artechouse is located at 736 Collins Ave.

Congratulations. You have made it to mid-November.

The election is all over but the shouting, and the holidays are hurtling toward us with the speed of a texting driver on I-95.

But until that madness begins, there are still things to do this weekend, like check out the new show “Aqueous” at Artechouse in Miami Beach, inspired by PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue color. No, really.

For now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miami-Dade County curfew remains at midnight-6 a.m. and masks are mandatory at businesses and attractions.

Here’s what is open and closed for the weekend of Nov. 13-15.

Special events

Miami Book Fair: The annual gathering of readers, writers and everybody else who loves books goes virtual this year, running from Nov. 15-22 — and this year, all the sessions are free for adults and kids. Visit miamibookfaironline.com to build your personal watchlist.

JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens: The second virtual concert in an eight-show series will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. Saturday Nov. 14 from the Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens. A percentage of the proceeds from this COVID-19 relief fundraiser will go to Chef José Andres’ World Central Kitchen. Tickets are $15 for an individual performance, $87 for the rest of the series; buy tickets here.

CultureFest 305: Join HistoryMIami Museum at this free online event that runs from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 14-15 for music from Cuban fusion to Haitian kompa, performances, workshops, demonstrations, storytelling and more. Visit www.historymiami.org/culturefest-305-2020/

DWNTWN Movie Nights: To get locals out of their bunkers, the Miami Downtown Development Authority is bringing back its popular DWNTWN Movie Nights at Maurice A. Ferré Park on Nov. 13. The first showing is Friday night, with the 2005 classic “Hitch,” with Will Smith playing a “date doctor” who has trouble finding love himself. Details at DowntowntMiami.com.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants are open. Those that have space to accommodate more tables while also keeping a six-foot separation between tables are allowed to open at 100 percent capacity. Only six people are allowed per table (or 10 if they are from the same household).

BARS

Miami-Dade bars are allowed to open. Bars with only counter service can reach 50 percent capacity with seating separated as far as possible.

NIGHTCLUBS

Nightclubs are allowed to open. Masks are required on the dance floor, and eating and drinking is allowed at tables only. Check with individual clubs for more information.

BEACHES

County beaches are open.

MOVIE THEATERS

Movie theaters are allowed to open, although one popular theater chain has closed for the rest of 2020. Check Fandango for local listings.

COUNTY AND CITY PARKS

All Miami-Dade parks are open, and so are marinas and golf courses.

BISCAYNE NATIONAL PARK

The park is open.

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

Shark Valley and Ernest F. Coe visitor centers are open.

CASINOS

Casinos are open.

BOWLING ALLEYS

Bowling alleys are open.

STRIP CLUBS

Strip clubs are allowed to reopen; check individual websites for more information.

MUSEUMS

The following museums are open. Check websites for hours and ticket information.

The Museum of Art and Design and the Special Collections at Miami Dade College’s Freedom Tower

Perez Art Museum Miami

The Bass, Miami Beach

Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, Wynwood

Institute of Contemporary Art Miami, Design District

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami

Patricia and Phillip Frost Museum of Art at Florida International University

Rubell Museum in Miami

Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood

Coral Gables Museum in Coral Gables

Art Deco Museum, Miami Beach

Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Miami

HistoryMiami, Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

World Erotic Art Museum, Miami Beach

MALLS

Malls are open.

ATTRACTIONS

Many attractions have new hours and rules. Here’s what’s open and closed.

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens: Open

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Open

Artechouse: Open

Deering Estate: Outdoor areas are open.

Kendall Ice Arena: Open

Museum of Illusions, Miami Beach: Open

Sky Zone trampoline park in Doral: Open

Zoo Miami: Open

Venetian Pool: Open

Dezerland Park: Open

Tidal Cove Waterpark: Open

Super Wheels Skating Center: Open

Miami Seaquarium: Open

Jungle Island: Closed but has announced plans for reopening as eco-adventure park on Nov. 21.

Coral Castle: Closed

Monkey Jungle: Closed