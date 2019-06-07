How to survive the long hot summer in Miami without losing your mind

Lounging in one of the cabanas at The Confidante on Miami Beach sounds good to us.

This just in: It’s summer. Hot. Humid. Seemingly endless.

In Miami, summer is not always something to celebrate (though we love the somewhat less scream-inducing traffic). But as our alternative is to move to someplace where you can’t buy croquetas on every corner, we’ve learned to adjust to it.

We do believe surviving summer is possible, but you’re going to need a plan.

So here are a few suggestions on where to go and what to do to make the hottest months of the year a little more enjoyable. Or at least bearable.





Spend a day at a hotel pool

Find out where and how to get day passes to some of Miami Beach’s swankiest pools with our hotel pool guide.

Visit a Rosé Garden

At La Centrale at Brickell City Centre, the pink wine flows all summer long.

See a movie in a luxury theater

The summer movies are here. So splurge and find out the best theaters for food and drink in our luxury movie theater guide.

Go shopping

Ride the slide at Aventura Mall and dine in the new wing.

Sure, some of Miami’s malls are outdoor pedestrian malls, like the mall you have forgotten about, Lincoln Road. Or the swanky Bal Harbour Shops. But you can always duck in and out of air conditioned stores (and bars).

Maybe you prefer Aventura Mall. Or Dadeland. Which is better? We can tell you.

Of course, your favorite mall tells us something about you. But whatever your choice is, we know you’re hot and sweaty. We won’t judge, just for now, even if you prefer Mall of the Americas, Miami’s best worst mall.





And of course, if you’re in the mood for a journey, you can drive north to Sawgrass Mills in Broward. It’s still a thing.

Sick of your neighborhood mall? Here’s our guide to the malls of Miami so you can explore.

Take a road trip to the Florida Keys

The tourists are gone for the most part, so enjoy a southernmost break.

On the way down to Key West, here’s where you should stop. And don’t forget Shell World, which is a national treasure.

Here are 11 places you should go when you’re in Key West. You can even participate in a shark feeding frenzy at the Stoned Crab restaurant.

We know you’ll want to try the best happy hours in Key West, too. After drinks, here are the restaurants you should check out.

Visit a museum





You know they’re air conditioned, right? Here’s where to go and what you’ll see there.

Take the kids to a pool or a park

Ride the slides at Aventura’s Tidal Cove Waterpark.

Don’t want to bother with the beach? Here are five places you and the kids can cool off.

New this year is Tidal Cove Waterpark at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa; day passes are available to nonguests.

Explore our restaurants

The interior of Ember, a new restaurant by Brad Kilgore Handout

Summer is the perfect time to explore restaurants that tend to get crowded in the tourist months, like Brad Kilgore’s new Ember in the Design District or Michael Schwartz’s new Tigertail + Mary in Coconut Grove.

Food halls are springing up everywhere in Miami; here’s how to decide which ones to check out. Definitely don’t miss Time Out Market Miami in Miami Beach, the food hall to conquer all food halls.





If you’re a local, you definitely want to eat like one. Here are the best restaurants to check out all over Miami-Dade County.

Work your way through our Miami restaurant bucket list.

See how brave you are in Wynwood

Paranoia Horror Maze is so scary you need a safe word. You may just want to stay out in the heat.

Take some selfies

At Unicorn Factory in Wynwood, you can up your Instagram game.

Go to the beach

Miami Beach is always a good option for people watching and sunburn.

Need inspiration? Here’s our guide to South Florida beaches.





And if you head to Miami Beach and aren’t quite sure where you are, here’s how to tell if you’re in North, South or Miami Beach.