Time Out Market Miami is the food hall to conquer all food halls. Here’s what to order

Time Out Market Miami, Miami on a plate Tim Out Market Miami opens May 9th, 2019

Miami locals never want to cross the causeway to Miami Beach because that sort of behavior is for tourists.

But not anymore. Time Out Market Miami is opening its doors May 9, which means you just got 18 reasons to cross the causeway, stuff your face and stuff your face some more.

The food hall to conquer all food halls with 18 local (and famous) vendors, Time Out Market - which started in Lisbon, Portugal, where it became a tourist attraction - has a simple plan. Hire some of the city’s best chefs. Put them under one roof. Let them do their thing. Price most items under and around $20. Locals will swarm. Tourists will follow.

And everybody who comes once has to come back, because it’s not possible to try everything you want to try in one trip.

There’s a buzzy, lively vibe at Time Out Market Miami.

The communal atmosphere of the market, which is also opening locations in Brooklyn, Boston and Chicago, also contributes to wanting to linger. The space is large - 18,000 square feet - but cozy anyway.

“We’re creating community around a unique food experience,” says Julio Bruno, CEO of Time Out Group.





The main bar at Time Out Market Miami. Specialty cocktails ($11) are created by Broken Shaker, Sweet Liberty and Generator Hostel. There’s also a wine bar that will change its selections periodically.

The market can be a little overwhelming (in the best possible way). Here’s what you do:





Take a stroll around the market and check out the menus. Note: This could take awhile.

Hone in on what you want. Sharing is always an option but not a necessity.

Order at the counter. You’ll get a pager that buzzes when your meal is ready. Note: if you want to pay in cash, you’ll need to buy a Time Out card at the concierge by the main entrance.

If you require an adult beverage, order a drink at one of the bars. (Pro tip: tip your bartender.)

Choose a seat and pick up your food when it’s ready.

Realize you need to come back because you have only tried a couple of things.

The ninja-like cleaning crew will efficiently whisk away trays and plates and silverware - real plates and silverware - when you’re done.

But what should you order? We’ve broken down a few suggestions depending on what you like to eat. Feel free to mix and match. And don’t be shy about ordering from the demo kitchen, which hosts a chef in residency for three months. Right now it’s Miguel Massens of French Laundry fame, and his pan-seared chochoyotes was one of the highlights of our meal.

Pan-seared chochoyotes are dumplings in mole with mushrooms, spinach and cojita cheese, from Miguel Massens, who has a three-month residency in the Time Out Market test kitchen.

For carnivores

Salami from Miami Smokers ($15 for three meats; $23 for for five): Meat lovers are going to love everything from Miami Smokers, but the Italian in our party says the salami was better than what she eats when she visits family in Italy. Enough said.

Short rib from Lena ($25): Michael Beltran of Ariete fame does not disappoint. (You can also order his famous mushroom flan here, too.)

Pho bowls from Pho Mo ($15): The creators of Phuc Yeah have the perfect comfort food.

The pastrami sandwich from Stephen’s Deli ($15): Old-school heaven from the oldest deli in Miami (1954).

For seafood lovers

Peruvian shrimp and mashed potato from 33 Kitchen.

Oysters from Salt & Brine ($18 for half dozen East Coast; $21 for half dozen West Coast): You can get them plain, but we suggest the topping that involves Russian caviar and creme fraiche ($1 more per oyster).

Rum and pepper-painted fish from Norman van Aken ($21): The perfect Florida dish.

Shrimp from 33 Kitchen ($14): This Peruvian-style dish of shrimp on mashed potato.

A Wabi Sabi bowl ($18): Tuna, salmon, crab, cucumber, seaweed, avocado, shiitake mushrooms. Yes, please.





For vegetarians

Mushrooms from Chef Jeremy Ford - and foam to dip them in.

Maiitake mushrooms with shishito peppers with foam dipping sauce ($14) from Jeremy Ford: The Stubborn Seed chef rocked our world with this (and also the deceptively delicious tomato salad).

Pesto rigatoni from Giorgio Rapicavoli ($19): There is nothing forgettable about this dish from creator of Eating House.

Cauliflower elote from Giorgia Rapicavoli ($14): A great dish for sharing.

The vegan burger from Love Life Cafe ($17): Even carnivores admit this is a damned good burger.

For diehard 305-til-they-die types

Croquetas from The Local Cuban: They’re Spanish-style, not Cuban-style. But you’re going to love them.





Frita burger from Kush ($14): Do we really need to say anything beyond “frita burger”? OK. In addition to potato sticks, this one comes with guava jelly, cheese and bacon.

For dessert fiends

Ice cream from Azucar.

Tiny, beautiful desserts from Antonio Bachour: We’re partial to the red velvet, but no choice is wrong.

Burn in Hell Fidel ice cream from Azucar ($5-$7.50): Chocolate with cayenne pepper. Ice and fire. As for the name: “What can I say? We’re Cuban,” says founder Suzy Batlle.

The Dirt Cup from Giogio Rapicavoli ($8): Chocolate wonderland.

For kids (but not just for kids)

Pizza from Beach Pie ($14-$19): Norman van Aken making pizza? Yep.

Coyo Taco ($8-$9): Everybody’s favorite Wynwood taco place will serve old favorites (like the steak taco) as well as special creations

Drinks

Oaxacacanary ($11): This marvel contains tequila, mezcal, pinot grigio, fernet branca, pineapple brown suger and lemon. Thank you, Broken Shaker. Thank you.

Time Out Market Miami.

