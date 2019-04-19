Miami com

Is Unicorn Factory worth your money? You be the judge

Photos by Connie Ogle

Wynwood’s new Unicorn Factory is the epicenter of Miami magicalness. It is a place where dreams come true, if your dreams involve plastic and plush unicorns, questionable lighting, disco balls and occasional duck face.

Think of it as a successor to the famous Museum of Ice Cream, only without the ice cream or the environmentally shady sprinkle pool. Also? Think more Miami.

What’s the point of this place, you ask? The point is to pay almost 40 bucks a person - yes, that includes kids over 3 - and wander through a variety of rooms involving unicorn related items (sometimes only marginally). You pose. You take photos. You take videos. You worry about infection.

There is no food. There is no drink. There are no activities. There’s only you, your cell phone and the unicorns and possibly a couple of young women taking belfies.

20190418_151821.jpg

But no judgment! You can strike any pose at Unicorn Factory. Imagination is your only limit. This becomes even more apparent when you view some of the #unicornfactory photos on Insta.

So take pictures! Have fun! Try not to worry about the lighting. Should you require inspiration, here is a photographic record of all the things you can do at the Unicorn Factory.

Meet a unicorn

20190418_151411.jpg

He’s plastic but magical.

So many unicorns!

20190418_151545.jpg

And so many pastels.

Werk

20190418_153440.jpg
And remember filters are your friend because the lighting is jacked in this place.

Get sparkly

20190418_151231.jpg

The disco ball corner is your best place for a close-up.

Werk, part II

20190418_151941.jpg

Just don’t lie down on that bench.

Be a baller

20190418_153351.jpg


Mo’ money, mo’ unicorns.

Why is it so dark in this room?

20190418_154229.jpg

Not even a flash can help you now.

Be dramatic

20190418_151838.jpg

Modeling is exhausting.

Be a queen

20190418_152024.jpg

Pose on some of DJ Khaled’s furniture.

Get into the swing!

20190418_154056.jpg

Wait, is that a poop emoji?

Lounge

20190418_152805.jpg

We’re sure no germy little kids waded through that ball pit.

Be a Stepford Wife

20190418_151631.jpg


The dream of the ’50s is alive at Unicorn Factory.

Remember you just paid almost $40 to be here

20190418_151518.jpg


#regrets



Unicorn Factory

  • Where: 2600 NW 5 Ave, Miami
  • Admission: $38 per person; kids 3 and under free
  • Buy tickets: Online only

20190417_124138.jpg

