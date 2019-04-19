Is Unicorn Factory worth your money? You be the judge

Wynwood’s new Unicorn Factory is the epicenter of Miami magicalness. It is a place where dreams come true, if your dreams involve plastic and plush unicorns, questionable lighting, disco balls and occasional duck face.

Think of it as a successor to the famous Museum of Ice Cream, only without the ice cream or the environmentally shady sprinkle pool. Also? Think more Miami.

What’s the point of this place, you ask? The point is to pay almost 40 bucks a person - yes, that includes kids over 3 - and wander through a variety of rooms involving unicorn related items (sometimes only marginally). You pose. You take photos. You take videos. You worry about infection.

There is no food. There is no drink. There are no activities. There’s only you, your cell phone and the unicorns and possibly a couple of young women taking belfies.

But no judgment! You can strike any pose at Unicorn Factory. Imagination is your only limit. This becomes even more apparent when you view some of the #unicornfactory photos on Insta.

So take pictures! Have fun! Try not to worry about the lighting. Should you require inspiration, here is a photographic record of all the things you can do at the Unicorn Factory.

Meet a unicorn

He’s plastic but magical.

So many unicorns!

And so many pastels.

Werk

Photos by Connie Ogle

And remember filters are your friend because the lighting is jacked in this place.

Get sparkly

The disco ball corner is your best place for a close-up.

Werk, part II

Just don’t lie down on that bench.

Be a baller

Mo’ money, mo’ unicorns.

Why is it so dark in this room?

Not even a flash can help you now.

Be dramatic

Modeling is exhausting.

Be a queen

Pose on some of DJ Khaled’s furniture.

Get into the swing!

Wait, is that a poop emoji?

Lounge

We’re sure no germy little kids waded through that ball pit.

Be a Stepford Wife

The dream of the ’50s is alive at Unicorn Factory.

Remember you just paid almost $40 to be here

#regrets







Unicorn Factory