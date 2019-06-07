This Italian food hall built a Rosé Garden pop-up with a rosé fountain. Best. Summer. Ever.

A three-story, Italian food hall is open at Brickell City Centre. Here’s what it’s like. Brickell City Centre opened its massive new Italian food hall called La Centrale. Here's a sneak peek at the three-story, 40,000 square-foot monument. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brickell City Centre opened its massive new Italian food hall called La Centrale. Here's a sneak peek at the three-story, 40,000 square-foot monument.

Do you want to sip (or swill) rosé in a rosé garden this summer?

Of course you do. So head to La Centrale, the Italian food hall at Brickell City Centre. And don’t forget to bring your cell phone, because you’re going to want to take photos.

The Rosé Garden experience is part of the Summer in Italy promotion, so it’s only here for a few months. You’ll find it on the second floor of the three-story food hall.

There’s even a special menu, which features rosé by the glass ($13), a refreshing frosé ($12) and a Roses & Lychee martini made of gin, lychee liqueur, lime juice, rose petal syrup and preserved rose bud. Some experts say it may be even better than the wine.

You can also order a dessert tower ($40) with pink desserts (think tarts, strawberries, macarons, petit fours). Also on the menu are a la cart small plates, oysters, shellfish, and a variety of tartares.

But the real highlight of the garden is the rosé fountain ($11 a glass or $25 for as much as you like; please consult Lyft or Uber for your ride home).

This sort of behavior is not encouraged.

Warning: It is really easy to lose self control when it comes to a rosé fountain.

If you can tear yourself away from the fountain, you can explore some of the food hall’s other summer programs. La Centrale is going pink in its summer cooking classes, where one of the the things you’ll learn to make is rosé pasta (pink due to the addition of beet puree).

Also part of Summer in Italy are summer retail products and grilling essentials in the Mercato (on the first floor) and citrus-infused twists on classic dishes and cocktails upstairs.



