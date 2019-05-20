Aventura’s fancy new water park is now open and there’s even an adults-only pool

Tidal Cove Waterpark has seven slides and a VIP pool for adults.

Now there’s a new reason to stay in Aventura even if you don’t want to go to the mall.

The new Tidal Cove Waterpark is now open at Aventura’s JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

As water parks go, Tidal Cove is a big one. There’s a 60-foot tower with seven water slides, the biggest of which is the Constrictor, a 558 foot slide for riders on rafts. There’s also a 4,000-square-foot kiddie pool with an aquatic play structure.

Guests can also check out the first-ever FlowRider Triple surf simulation pool in the country, which is made up of three surfing areas. The FlowRider concept combines elements of bodyboarding, skateboarding, skimboarding, snowboarding and wakeboarding, and if you don’t know how to do it, lessons are available.





And if you’re grown and want to escape the screaming kids? No worries. Hit up the VIP pool area for adults and get away from the little monsters.





The new features supplement those already in place at the resort, which include a zero entry pool and the Lazy River, which winds an eighth of a mile through tropical foliage on the property.

Good news for locals, too. You don’t have to be an overnight guest to hang out at Tidal Cove. Day guests can buy a Resort Day Membership for access to the water park as well as the spa, pool and slides, Corsair Kitchen & Bar, Surf House Bar & Grill, Freestyle, Starbucks and Bourbon Steak. There’s also complimentary shuttle service.

Tidal Cove Waterpark