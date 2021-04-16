David’s Cafe on Miami Beach closed last year. Now a new restaurant is going in that spot

The Miami Diner South Beach is now open to fill all your milkshake needs.

The Miami Diner is taking its talents to South Beach.

The classic American diner, which opened in downtown Miami last December, has opened a second location in Miami Beach.

The new diner, from the Meraki Hospitality Group that created Meraki Greek Bistro and Meraki Coconut Grove, is in the former space of David’s Cafe, which now runs a pop-up in the lobby of the Shelborne South Beach.

The new 2,800-square-foot diner, which seats 110, carries on the original’s retro atmosphere with vintage signs, bar stools, chairs and booths. There’s also a mural by local artist Lucho Escobar.

What can you expect from the menu? Diner classics, including such breakfast staples as omelettes and waffles (although the Miami Waffle, with Oreo cookies, walnuts, Nutella, bananas, chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream, sounds more like a dessert than a breakfast). You’ll also find burgers, subs, salads and entrees like pasta and ribs.

This being a diner, the milkshakes have already achieved a level of notoriety. Try the Nutella Ferraro with Nutella, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, Ferrero Roche chocolate and a Kinder Bueno chocolate bar, or the Vanilla Heat with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkle and glazed doughnuts on top.

Miami Diner South Beach

Address: 919 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

Hours: 8-a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Happy hour runs 3-6 p.m. daily, with weekend brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday..

More information: 786-536-2564