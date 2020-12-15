This new downtown Miami diner offers comfort food and a CBD oil-infused milkshake

The new Miami Diner has a retro feel and a comfort food menu.

2020 is the year everybody needed as much comfort food as they could possibly consume. And now there’s a new spot to get it in downtown Miami.

Created by the team from Meraki Greek Bistro, which has locations in Coconut Grove and downtown Miami, The Miami Diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner — and all that stuff that makes you feel better about life, like burgers and milkshakes.

And on Fridays and Saturdays, it’s open 24 hours for all your late night and early morning face-stuffing needs.

The 1,300-square-food restaurant, which has 65 seats inside plus an additional 25 on the patio, looks like a 1950s style retro diner. The menu, curated by Executive Chef Giannis Kotsos, is all about the American classics. Not just burgers but also classic sandwiches like pastrami, Italian, crab, even Philly cheesesteaks. The diner also serves vegetarian and meat lasagna, salmon filet skewers, Miami Spice chicken keftes and a Greek-inspired halloumi green salad.

The options for breakfast food are wide, with eggs Benedict platters, omelets and waffles, some of which are Miami Diner originals. The Miami Waffle Omelet comes with mushrooms, carrots and tomatoes cooked into the shape of a waffle. If you’re craving something sweet try the Miami Waffle with Oreo cookies, walnuts, Nutella, bananas, chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream. How can you possibly remain uncomforted while shoveling that down your throat?

The Nutella Ferrero Milkshake is vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream, Ferrero Rocher chocolate and a Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bar.

And we haven’t even mentioned the Milkshake Menu, which will feature such delights as the CBD oil-infused Munchies Milkshake with mint and chocolate chip ice cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips and fudgy brownie or mint chocolate Kit Kat bar or the Guayaba y Queso Crema Milkshake with guava and cream cheese ice cream topped with whipped cream and mango guava cheesecake.

More adult beverages are on the way, too. You can grab a local craft beer now or a glass of wine now, but a full-service bar launches later this winter with a Bloody Mary bar. You know what that means: brunch is happening.

“My partners and I wanted to bring a classic American diner experience to downtown Miami.Everything is so international in this vibrant and diverse city, but we wanted to bring affordable and unpretentious cuisine to the downtown area,” said managing partner Alex Karavias in a press release.

The Miami OG Burger at the Miami Diner.

Miami Diner

Where: 140 SE First Ave., Miami

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7 a.m.-6 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday