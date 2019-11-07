This favorite downtown Greek spot is now the cutest restaurant in Coconut Grove

Downtown’s hidden Greek gem has opened a second location in Coconut Grove.

Located on the busy Main Highway, Meraki Coconut Grove is now open, and with it comes authentic Greek cuisine and a design that casts you back to the Greek islands, with highlights of white and blue, wooden tables and bright blue pillows.

The menu, from Chef Giannis Kotsos, focuses on Mediterranean flavors, leaning on fresh fish and traditional Greek fare. That means you’ll find signature items like saganaki with flambeed grilled Vlahotiri cheese ($11) as well as marinated octopus ($15).

Let’s just consider that flaming cheese for a moment:

This is saganaki. We’ll have several orders, thanks. MONICA ALVAREZ

That is a beautiful sight.

If you can get your mind off the flaming cheese — we honestly can’t, we’re probably going to dream about it — there are plenty of other menu items to consider. Say, moussaka ($16) or bacon-wrapped chicken breast stuffed with spinach, caramelized onions and ricotta served with lemon potatoes and chicken gravy sauce ($19). Lemon potatoes!

Salads are also a staple, including a “Real” Traditional Greek Salad with all the things required on such a salad: tomato, onion, cucumbers, olives, capers, peppers, feta, herbs and Greek croutons.

If sharing is more your idea of fun, there are different sorts of platters to bring your table together: one with lamb skewers, another with souvlaki skewers, yet another with seafood including lobster tail, prawns, scallops, fish filet, shrimp skewers, octopus and calamari.

“Meraki means to ‘put something of yourself into whatever you do,’ and that’s exactly what Chef Giannis and I have been doing since we opened the original Meraki location three years ago,” managing partner Alex Karavias wrote in a press release. “I’ve always dreamed of opening a restaurant here in Coconut Grove.”

Now that’s what we call a seafood platter.

Meraki

3462 Main Highway, Coconut Grove

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-10 p.m. Sunday