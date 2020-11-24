Aventura is suddenly a dining destination. These new restaurants just opened

The Aventura Mall has lost one of its restaurants. Grand Lux Café is closing permanently.

So many parts of 2020 are not good. But for Aventura diners, things are improving.

Several restaurants have opened in the city (or close to it) this year, with more to come.

Most are in the Aventura Mall, which lost a restaurant when Grand Lux Café closed for good earlier this month (Grand Lux Cafés in Sawgrass Mills and Town Center malls remain open).

Here are the new places you can eat.

Ornos Estiatorio

This Greek restaurant at the Aventura Mall’s outdoor courtyard comes from Michael Mina (Bourbon Steak, Stripsteak) and emphasizes seafood. It even has its own fish sommelier.

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 946

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches

This San Francisco native came to Miami with its famous Dutch bread and a sandwich named after Pitbull.

18719 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 310

Pani

This Argentine restaurant, at the Aventura Mall’s outdoor courtyard, serves extremely photogenic food breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner. Your Instagram account will blossom.

JRK!

Opening this month in Treats Food in Aventura Mall all is this restaurant, which has a bowl-based restaurant where customers can choose their protein of choice and mix with different side dishes. JRK also will sell patties and a signature jerk fried rice.

Ladurée Paris

Tea and lovely desserts and other pastries are what you’ll find at this spot in the Aventura Mall on the lower level near Gucci.

Icebox Cafe

It’s not quite in Aventura, but this Miami Beach favorite recently opened over the border in Hallandale Beach with a mix of casual fare like burgers and avocado toast as well as entrees like Faro Island salmon.

219 NE Third St., Hallandale Beach

Pollos & Jarras

Coming in December is this Peruvian concept from CVI.CHE 105 founder, Chef Juan Chipoco. The restaurant, which will open in the outdoor courtyard of Aventura Mall next to its sister restaurant, will serve rotisserie chicken, ceviche, grilled meats and maki rolls.