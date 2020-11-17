This new restaurant at Aventura Mall can upgrade your Insta game. Plus there’s cake

Owner Eliana “Pani” Trotta is the pastry chef at Pani in the Aventura Mall.

At Pani, the motto might be “life is delicious.” But it could also be “life looks delicious.”

The new restaurant, located in the outdoor dining section of the Aventura Mall, is the brainchild of Argentine-born pastry chef Eliana “Pani” Trotta, who started her journey baking and selling cakes from her home. She eventually left her career in advertising to open the first Pani in Buenos Aires in 2008 and expanded the concept to Peru and Paraguay.

Now, Pani has opened in Aventura, with a wide range of photogenic menu choices for breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner and Trotta’s famous cakes, which include a chocolate and peanut butter candy cake, an Oreo-crusted passion fruit and chocolate cake and a cake with white chocolate marquise base with dulce de leche, chocolate cream and pink meringue.

Pani also sells her take on apple pie and South Florida’s favorite, Key lime pie.

A cake at Pani uses golden Oreos as part of the crust.

The other thing you should know: You are going to want to take pictures of your food. It’s too pretty to ignore, whether it’s waffles or eggs, cake or slow-cooked ribs.

You can order a poke bowl or empanadas, burgers and chicken sandwiches; beef milanese or salmon. There’s a menu for kids, too, as well as takeout and catering options.

Pani prides itself on serving Instagram-worthy meals.

Where: 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Waffles with an egg at Pani in Aventura.