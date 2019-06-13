Summer is the time for barbecue - and this South Beach hotel is making it happen

RWSB starts its summer barbecue series in July, with top local chefs.

What says summer more than a barbecue on the beach?

OK, maybe “another afternoon thunderstorm” is a little more evocative of summer here in Miami, but you get the idea. Summer is the season for barbecue, and the W Hotel South Beach is getting into the spirit.

Staring in July, Executive Chef Josh Gripper will host his annual barbecue series, which he runs with Executive Sous Chef Mario Alegre. They’ll bring in other local chefs to try their hands at making memorable barbecue at RWSB, the restaurant now in the space that used to be The Dutch.

Two different styles of barbecue will be featured in the series:





Barbecue ribs at RWSB.

American barbecue

6:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Kick off the holiday weekend with guest chefs (and husband and wife team) Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth of Stiltsville Fish Bar and Root & Bone.

Italian barbecue

6:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 24

Yes, this is a thing. What kind of a thing we don’t know, but you can find out with guest chefs Michael Beltran (creator of Ariete, Chug’s Diner and an amazing mushroom flan); Justin Flit (the hero responsible for Proof and its famous Proof Burger and also the upcoming Navé, which opens later this year) and Nivan Patel (Ghee).

RWSB

Where: W South Beach Hotel & Residences, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

When: 6:30-10 p.m. July 3 and July 24

Cost: $40 per person excluding tax, tip and beverages