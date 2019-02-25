Proof Pizza, once a favorite in Midtown, finally finds its new home

Proof Pizza is back.
The former Midtown favorite, which closed last year, has found a new and permanent home for its beloved pies and specialties - and its equally famous Proof burger.
The new Proof will be housed inside Taurus Beer & Whiskey House in Coconut Grove, where Chef Justin Flit will serve up his trademark shaved Brussels sprouts, mozzarella sticks and veal and pork meatballs.
Yes, the classic pizzas are all back, including the truffle, the burata and the Ariete short rib pizzas.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
And don’t worry - you’ll be able to order the famous Proof burger, too. The burger - which neighbor Ariete has been serving on Wednesdays - will now be available every Wednesday at the new location. It’s first come, first served, so arrive late at your own peril.
Taurus has also made some changes to its menu, too, adding items like salt n pepa cracklins and beer-battered fish tacos with chipotle crema, thanks to Chef Carlos Beltran. There’s Pop’s Frita (Bayley Hazen blue cheese salsa, spicy ketchup and caramelized onion); Frita Americano (chorizo and beef and bacon) and a Korean Frita (kimchi, cucumber and scallion aioli).
The best of both worlds? Sure sounds like it.
Proof Pizza at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House
Where: 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove
Hours: 6 - 11 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday for Proof Pizza; 4 p.m.-3 a.m. for Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, with a weekend brunch from noon to 3 p.m. on weekends
Comments