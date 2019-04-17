Chef and restaurateur Andrew Carmellini brought an offshoot of his SoHo restaurant The Dutch to the W Hotel South Beach in 2011. It will close for good April 30, 2019.

The Dutch had a nice run.





After eight years inside the W Hotel South Beach, the New American steakhouse by two-time James Beard award winner Andrew Carmellini will close on April 30, according to a company spokesperson.

“We are so proud of what this restaurant has accomplished since opening back in 2011, and grateful for each and every team member and guest who were a part of the journey,” a statement read in part.

When The Dutch opened in 2011, it was a coming home of sorts for Carmellini, whose father grew up in the Little River area. His grandfather was a regular at the Surf Club during its golden age in the 1940s and 1950s, long before chef Thomas Keller helped revitalize the private club with a posh new restaurant.

Carmellini and restaurateurs Josh Pickard and Luke Ostrom partnered up with locals Karim Masri and Nicola Siervo to open an offshoot of his SoHo spot on the beach. It was at once a refined, date-night spot, an afterhours hangout and a laid-back affair where simple dishes were rendered with expert flair.

Private rooms meant it was a tried-and-true haunt for celebrities. And it became an regular spot for lovers of fine food in Miami’s dining scene.

SHARE COPY LINK American chef Thomas Keller discussed how being the youngest of five brothers with a single mom helped him become one of America’s great chefs over Cuban coffee, pastelitos and croquetas.

The Dutch

2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach