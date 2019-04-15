What do you eat at a ‘Cuban-American diner?’ We tried five re-imagined classics

El Gringo frita at Chug’s diner in Coconut Grove cfrias@miamiherald.com

Anyone who has ordered rubbery scrambled eggs at a Latin cafe has wished for a Chug’s diner.





Maybe they had never ascribed a name to it. But it was this: A greasy spoon that does classic Cuban breakfast and lunch food with more skill and better ingredients. That place may just be the new diner in Coconut Grove by Michael Beltran, protege of Michael Schwartz and Norman Van Aken and chef-owner of the finer-dining spot down the street, Ariete.

They call this a “Cuban diner.” It’s actually more of a Cuban-American diner, a rendering by a Miami-born man of Cuban roots.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Indoor seating at Chug’s diner in Coconut Grove Carlos Frías cfrias@miamiherald.com

It’s the kind of place were you’ll hear staff call out, “Soy cortadito for David!” But also a busy, buzzy, quick-service spot where familiar dishes get loving treatment from a chef who knows how to make a duck confit work inside a media noche sandwich.

It’s a place where pastelitos are filled with buffalo chicken or peanut butter and jelly. Where yucca balls come with a green goddess dip, eggs and meats are all organic and fritas are topped with more than basic crispy shredded potatoes.

Counter service is quick and staff brings out the orders either to the row of counter seats and couch inside or to tables in the courtyard. (Outside seating is best in the morning and after 5 p.m. when the quickly blistering sun isn’t baking overhead.)





Outdoor seating at Chug’s diner in Coconut Grove Carlos Frías cfrias@miamiherald.com

After a slammed opening weekend — where the ham or pastrami short rib croquetas ($2) both sold out before noon — here were some of the highlights from a recent visit.

Duck media noche

Duck media noche at Chug’s diner in Coconut Grove. Carlos Frías cfrias@miamiherald.com

Call the traditional media noche the smaller cousin to the Cuban sandwich, served on a sweeter yellow egg bread that toasts to a crispy brown in the press.

Instead of roasted pork, Chug’s version uses duck confit — duck cooked slowly in its own rich, savory rendered fat — and orange mustard and sweet-and-sour pickles in place of the off-the-shelf stuff you’ll find at your usual dive. (Unless this place becomes your usual dive.) $15

El Gringo frita

El Gringo frita at Chug’s diner in Coconut Grove Carlos Frías cfrias@miamiherald.com

A traditional frita is hard to beat: a small, griddle-flattened beef patty flavored with strong spices like cumin, smoky paprika and, at times, chorizo oil. Top it with crispy potato sticks and Cuban bread rolls.

Chug’s has four kinds of frita riffs on its menu. One uses Taylor ham and an egg. El Gringo uses chorizo in the patty in a twist, adding avocado slices, green goddess dressing (garlic, mayo, herbs) and thick-cut bacon made in house. $10

Yucca cheese balls

Yucca balls with green goddess sauce at Chug’s diner in Coconut Grove. Carlos Frías cfrias@miamiherald.com

These perfectly crispy spheres are filled with cheesy, starchy yucca, the perfect accompaniment for green goddess dipping sauce. Five, golf-ball-sized tots are a generous portion. $7

Una completa

Call this the McDonald’s Big Breakfast of a Cuban diner or a Cuban household. If you’re looking for simple breakfast, it’s three eggs cooked any way (though you’ll want them over easy), a slab of buttery, pressed Cuban bread to dip into the yolks and breakfast potatoes on the side. It’s the bread-and-butter of any good Cuban diner. $8

Minuta sandwich

Minuta fried fish sandwich at Chug’s diner in Coconut Grove Carlos Frías cfrias@miamiherald.com

Nothing is more iconic than a fish sandwich with a tail.

The classic fried snapper sandwich, found around town for about $6-7, is enormous here, served on an oblong Cuban bread bun. The batter is crispy, the fish a generous portion and the horseradish mayo the slightest twist to pair with shaved lettuce and tomato. Ask for extra lime to squeeze on the fish. $10

Café con leche

Cuban coffee along with the paper boats that serve as order numbers at Chug’s diner in Coconut Grove. Carlos Frías cfrias@miamiherald.com

It’s hard to argue with your standard Cuban coffee mixed into whole milk with a splash of evaporated milk (and, if you’re an old-timer, the tiniest pinch of salt). Here, the twist is the coffee bean.

Chug’s uses a specialty dark roast with a background notes of berries and cinnamon that could taste like a latte in someone else’s hands. But here, they make batches of fresh espumita — the first drips of coffee whipped with sugar — to give the coffee that creamy, simple-syrup sweetened flavor requisite in a cafe con leche. Or, for that matter, in a cafecito. $3.50 (Cuban coffee, $1.50)