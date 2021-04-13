Miami Beach’s hottest nightclub is finally reopening. Here’s what we know so far

LIV THE MIAMI HERALD

It’s go time.

In another sign things are returning back to “normal,” Miami Beach’s hottest club, LIV, is reopening Friday.

Owner David Grutman announced the big news Monday on social media.

The grand opening weekend at the Fontainebleau Hotel hot spot includes big time performers hitting the DJ booth at LIV, which closed back in March 2020 after the pandemic hit.

At the time, Grutman released a statement saying he was pausing operations out of an abundance of caution” and “following the guidelines of local and national and international authorities.”

Story, Grutman’s other nightclub in Miami Beach, remains closed. But his festive foodie magnet restaurants which include Komodo, Swan Miami and Papi Steak have been up and running for months.

On LIV’s website is a picture of Alesso, with the headline, “Together Again.” General admission tickets for females start at $250 (male tickets are sold out). A dance floor table at the 18,000 square foot club runs you $15,000; festivities begin at 11 p.m.

On Saturday, house producer duo the Martinez Brothers will make an appearance and Sunday it’s “Love & Hip Hop” star DJ Stevie J and rapper Don P.

There are no other events for the month on LIV’s calendar.

How late can you stay out? After weeks of wild spring break partying, Miami-Dade County’s nightly curfew ended Monday.

Florida is currently in Phase 3 of its COVID reopening plans, Gov. Ron DeSantis said back in September.

The Miami Herald reached out to get more details of the reopening but did not immediately hear back.