Miami Beach ends curfew after weeks of spring break partying, but some restrictions remain

After more than two weeks of curfews in Miami Beach due to eventful — at times chaotic — spring break nights, the city will be putting an end to it.

The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday canceled the 8 p.m. curfew imposed each Thursday through Sunday, but other restrictions will take its place.

From April 8 through 12, all sidewalk cafes, including outdoor restaurant seating, will be suspended every night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the High Impact Zone. The area includes South Beach’s main commercial strips — Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue, Collins Avenue and Española Way — from Fifth to 16th streets..

On the MacArthur Causeway, police will deploy a license-plate scanner on the eastbound lanes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Though the city curfew disappeared, Miami-Dade County’s nightly curfew remains in place from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. until it ends on April 12.

During the Miami Beach curfews, businesses and residents were concerned about the subsequent impact.

A week after its implementation, residents rallied outside City Hall on to protest the city’s handling of the spring break crowds, urging more forceful action to limit the party scene in South Beach.

Miami Beach residents gather outside City Hall to protest the city’s handling of spring break on Saturday March 27th, 2021. Alexia Fodere Special for the Miami Herald