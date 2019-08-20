Dave Grutman’s Papi Steak isn’t even open yet, but the celebrities already want in

David Grutman, French Montana, Drake, Fat Joe

Papi Steak isn’t even open yet and it’s already a hot spot.

We’re talking about David Grutman’s latest restaurant, the site of Fat Joe’s epic birthday party thrown by Haute Living Sunday night.

Among the rapper’s famous friends joining in the celebration were Drake and French Montana.

Insiders tells Miami.com the trio arrived around 9:30 p.m. and spent quality time downing tequila cocktails and doing shots while munching on bites from this spanking new, meat heavy South of Fifth eatery.

At midnight, Fat Joe was presented with a huge, five-tiered cake (the birthday boy turned 49 on Aug. 19) while his hit song with Montana, “All The Way Up,” played.

Following numerous more shots and dancing, Drake and Montana headed to the LIV on Sunday party where the guys proceeded to jump on the DJ booth to perform a few songs, including their collaboration, “No Stylist.”

While you all were getting shuteye for your Monday workday, these dudes kept the party going until 4 a.m.

It’s good to be rich, famous and have a strong liver.

As for Papi Steak, the Groot Hospitality restaurant should open Sept. 4, adding to Grutman’s stable of sceney local places that include Komodo, Planta, Swan and OTL.

Details: Papi Steak, 736 1st Street, Miami Beach. http://papisteak.com; 305-800-7274.

Opens Sept. 4