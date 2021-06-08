Leaving Miami? JLo looks to be on the move after rekindling romance with Ben Affleck

JLo

Noooo, JLoooo.

Don’t leave us.

After paparazzi pictures emerged this week of Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles scouting for schools, we went into a period of mourning.

The singer-actress is one of Miami’s most famous residents and well, if she leaves us now...we’ll just have the tech bros.

In all seriousness, even if she relocates to La-La Land (will it be renamed Lo-Lo Land?), we will still cover her every move. Now that Hollywood is starting up more productions again, it would make business sense. Lopez and her Nuyorican Productions also just signed a huge, multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix.

Breathe. So we could totally see why Lopez would want to pull up stakes in the Magic City.

The “On the Floor” singer, 51, recently ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, who has a home in Coral Gables and two daughters with his Miami-based ex. He was recently seen in NYC scouting for homes, too, but that’s another story.

Lopez is now apparently back together with her old fiancé Ben Affleck, who resides full time in L.A. with his ex Jennifer Garner and their three kids.

The only missing piece in this blended family pie is Marc Anthony, who recently sold his Cocoplum mansion. Maybe that’s what the “Shotgun Wedding” star and salsa singer were discussing when the coparents were seen meeting up for coffee recently at the W South Beach. (No lawyers, no court, nice.)

Hopefully, their twins Max and Emme, 13, will adjust to their new lives out there. Paging grandma Guadalupe to help with the transition.