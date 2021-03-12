The way they were: JLo and A-Rod will always have Miami

We’ll never get to see Jennifer Lopez’s fourth wedding dress, after all.

The superstar entertainer and her fiance, onetime baseball star Alex Rodriguez, have called it quits, Page Six first reported.

A source exclusively told the media outlet the issue was allegedly infidelity, as in many of Rodriguez’s past relationships.

Rumors had been floating around for a while that ARod had a little something-something going on with “Southern Charm’s” Madison LeCroy.

On Wednesday, a bombshell: LeCroy’s co-star Shep Rose told UsWeekly that Rodriguez made her sign an NDA about their DMs, aka direct messages. Apparently, these two never met but had some kind of online relationship and JLo may not have appreciated that.

“I know that there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on,” Rose told the outlet. “It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people…your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff.”

We really thought the power couple was going to make it. They were doing the whole blended family thing like champs and it’s apparent the kids all get along swimmingly (we saw the pool pics).

The power couple’s love story played out right here for us here in Miami. They were more or less inseparable, constantly working out together (even during the pandemic), shopping for expensive trinkets, traveling on private jets and hanging at his bachelor pad in Coral Gables.

But if we know JLo like we know JLo, she’ll bounce back just fine. The 51 year old is currently shooting her latest movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” in the Dominican Republic, where ARod’s family is from, ironically.

As for the former New York Yankee slugger? His latest Instagram post puts him on a yacht in his hometown of Miami. The 45 year old did not address his current relationship status, just posted a pic and silly caption, that he was taking a “sail-fie.”

Seems as if he is moving right along.

Burning question: What will become of that sweet Star Island mansion they bought last summer?

Maybe a Trump will want to snatch it up.

Miami Herald staff writer Pierre Taylor contributed to this report.