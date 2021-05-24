Miami Herald Logo
Salsa star Marc Anthony sells Miami mansion for $22 million, after slashing the price

Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony

Done deal !

Marc Anthony has, at last, sold his Coral Gables mega-mansion for $22 million. Well, $22,416,000, to be exact.

The Grammy winning salsa star bought the massive estate called Casa Costanera in the area known as Cocoplum for about $19 million in 2018. Anthony snapped up the three-story waterfront mansion from Bacardi Rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi. Perks include an elevator, wine cellar, a dock and insane pool.

marc pool.PNG
Pool at Marc Anthony’s Coral Gables mansion

The buyer is still unknown; the broker was Chad Carroll with Compass and the listing agent, Anamaria Velasquez with Nexxos Realty. It’s unclear what will become of the 12 bedrooms, 15 bath spread, as it resembles a hotel more than a home.

Anthony, 52, originally put the sprawling, Mediterranean style house on the market for $27 million back in November 2020. It’s unknown why the singer is selling the property or where he is moving, as his kids with Jennifer Lopez live and go to school here.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
