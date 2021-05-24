Salsa star Marc Anthony sells Miami mansion for $22 million, after slashing the price

Marc Anthony

Done deal !

Marc Anthony has, at last, sold his Coral Gables mega-mansion for $22 million. Well, $22,416,000, to be exact.

The Grammy winning salsa star bought the massive estate called Casa Costanera in the area known as Cocoplum for about $19 million in 2018. Anthony snapped up the three-story waterfront mansion from Bacardi Rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi. Perks include an elevator, wine cellar, a dock and insane pool.

Pool at Marc Anthony’s Coral Gables mansion

The buyer is still unknown; the broker was Chad Carroll with Compass and the listing agent, Anamaria Velasquez with Nexxos Realty. It’s unclear what will become of the 12 bedrooms, 15 bath spread, as it resembles a hotel more than a home.

Anthony, 52, originally put the sprawling, Mediterranean style house on the market for $27 million back in November 2020. It’s unknown why the singer is selling the property or where he is moving, as his kids with Jennifer Lopez live and go to school here.