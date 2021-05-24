Bennifer takes Miami: JLo and Ben Affleck’s reignited romance heats up down south

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in February 2003 CHRIS PIZZELLO ASSOCIATED PRESS

It’s official: Bennifer 2.0.

How do we know? Because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took their newly reignited romance to Miami, and there’s photographic proof.

On Sunday, paparazzi pics captured the two stars luxuriating on the balcony at JLo’s rental.

Affleck was seen taking in the view while smoking a cigarette; Lopez posing for selfies.

In one photo, Lopez, 51, is walking down the stairs with a huge smile on her face, with Affleck, 48, right behind her.

How long will Bennifer last this time? The reunited couple has a few obstacles. Number one is geography: Lopez needs to split her time between two coasts, as her twins with Marc Anthony live in South Florida; Affleck’s three kids live in L.A. with his co-parent Jennifer Garner.

All we know it’s looking like a hot summer is ahead for these two stars, be it in Miami or elsewhere.

“It’s all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever,” an insider told E! News. “It’s been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going.”

The question remains: Will they go out in public here or remain holed up in Lopez’s house? Because there’s a good chance they might bump into Lopez’s most recent ex, Alex Rodriguez.

The retired baller, who just started a men’s concealer line, was reportedly “shocked” by how quickly his former fiancée moved on with her former fiancé. But the single father of two now seems to be taking a more accepting approach to the split.

On his Stories the same day, the 45 year old wrote a pensive note to followers: “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”