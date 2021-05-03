Miami Herald Logo
Bennifer Part 2? Newly single Jennifer Lopez has been spotted with a very famous ex

Jennifer López
Jennifer López Kevork Djansezian TNS

Breakups are tough and very few people like to be alone, but we have to wonder: Is Jennifer Lopez recycling?

Because according to widespread reports, the superstar entertainer, who split for good with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, last month, has been seen with a very famous ex.

That would be Ben Affleck, to whom she was engaged back in 2002ish. Remember her big, fat pink diamond ring? The 6.1-carat Harry Winston stunner reportedly cost $2.5 million and the “Jenny from the Block” singer said she “loved getting it.”

Lopez has been spending time out in Los Angeles, where she has a home. The 51 year old recently wrapped filming her latest movie “Shotgun Wedding” and headed out west to rehearse for Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” at SoFi Stadium May 8 in Inglewood, California.

Affleck, 48, happens to live out there, too, near his ex wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids. On Sunday night, he was there at the stadium for a segment while Lopez was in the house, too.

They weren’t photographed together, so how do we know JLo and the Oscar winner have been getting together? Paparazzi snapped photos of the “Gone Girl” star emerging from Lopez’s SUV, that’s how. The “Gigli” costars, who split in 2003, have also been really sly about their get-togethers, Page Six reports. If there was nothing there, why not just be out in the open?

Maybe they’re just friends with Ben-efits. Sorry, couldn’t resist.

In all seriousness, we know Affleck is a rabid Boston Red Sox fan, so much so that for the movie “Gone Girl,” the Massachusetts-raised actor refused to wear a New York Yankees hat, even in character. So there’s a really good chance Affleck isn’t a fan of ARod’s and is lending a sympathetic ear. Just sayin.’

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
