JLo’s magazine spread leaves out one major man in her life: ARod’s nowhere in sight

Jennifer Lopez Getty Images

“I love what I do,” says all-around superstar Jennifer Lopez, May’s InStyle’s cover girl. “I can honestly say I’m living the dream.”

To celebrate her 30th anniversary in showbiz, the mag sat down with a few of her costars, friends and even former lovers to find out what makes JLo, well, JLo.

Included in the myriad, high-wattage bunch were former fiance Ben Affleck and ex-husband and co-parent to their twins Marc Anthony.

Conspicuously not on the list: Lopez’s current fiance Alex Rodriguez. The two were rumored to have split last month, but then clarified that they were working through some things. The former slugger then summarily flew to the Dominican Republic where Lopez is shooting “Shotgun Wedding,” and they were photographed looking back on, but we haven’t seen much of him in the weeks since.

Affleck, who met Lopez in 2003 on the set of “Gigli,” gushed that he was “humbled and blown away” by his ex’s work ethic.

And salsa star Anthony had this to offer up: “I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

OK, that’s nice she keeps on such good terms with her exes. But let’s return to her current relationship status: Where the heck was ARod in all this?

Time, as always, tells, but the “Pa Ti” singer is interestingly not wearing her engagement bling in any of the splashy pictures from the shoot in the Florida Keys.

Another ominous sign of (another) possible split: On Monday, ARod Instagrammed a picture from New York City and failed to promote his lady love’s magazine spread. The 45-year-old is usually good about that and has accompanied the Hollywood icon at major events such as President Biden’s inauguration.

As for JLo, the 51 year old was on an over-posting frenzy, showing almost each and every outfit adorned for the gorgeously beachy display.

The last pic on her timeline of ARod is from five weeks ago. They are embracing in the D.R. with her hashtagging his petname, “Macho.”

The power couple got engaged in March 2019 in The Bahamas after about two years of dating.