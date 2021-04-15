It’s official: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have split. (For real, this time)

JLo and ARod

This one may stick.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially broken their engagement.

They released a joint statement Thursday morning to the TODAY show: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The statement came roughly a month after they were rumored to have split. In between that time, JLo and ARod said they were working through some things and appeared to be back on track.

Lopez is in the Dominican Republic shooting “Shotgun Wedding,” and after the rumor mill kicked into high gear, he flew to her side. Pictures emerged of them looking fine and dandy. So fine and dandy that they released an ad together for an apple cider supplement company in which they are investors.

Yes, just days after headlines blared that the their love affair was kaput, the two released a cozy looking selfie talking up Goli Nutrition Gummies.

But their “reunion” was not to be. We are so sure their lawyers will work through all the details of their complicated business relationship.

A source close to the situation told Page Six back in March when the split rumors came to a head that there had been “frantic meetings” about how to divide the multimillionaire duo’s assets.

“They were not yet married, so it is less complicated, and they both have a lot of wealth, and equally put in their own money into numerous ventures,” the source told the media outlet.

The home in Coral Gables where they spent much of their time belongs to Rodriguez, but they closed on a waterfront mansion on Star Island last August. What is to become of that mega-deal is unclear.

Lopez, 51, and the former Yankees slugger, 45, got engaged in late 2019 in the Caribbean after dating for two years. The New York natives seemed inseparable and their families blended seamlessly in Miami and beyond.

The active social media users posted nothing about the recent turn of events on Instagram. On Wednesday. ARod posted a picture with his two daughters in his Yankee uniform.

“Every day, I’m grateful. For my health, family, friends and life’s many blessings,” he wrote.

Lopez’s newest pictures show her solo, living her fabulous, fit and fancy life, sans engagement ring.