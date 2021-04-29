‘Left the Dad bod in 2020’: ARod shows off slim new frame after splitting with JLo

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez is feeling the weight lifting since splitting with Jennifer Lopez.

Literally.

The ex baller posted a before and after pic of him looking bulky then sleek in the back yard of his Coral Gables home.

“Left the Dad-bod in 2020,” said the caption.

Rodriguez, 45, then asked his 4 million followers: “Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips. What food is your weakness?”

(Pizza, but that’s another article altogether.)

So no more chips. Plus exercise. It also sounds as if a celebrity chef has helped ARod with the slimdown.

In the post’s comments section @ChefKelvin wrote, “Happy I was a part of this journey! You did the hard part. I fed the soul!”

According to UsWeekly, Kelvin Fernandez was hired to be the personal chef for both ARod and JLo about three years ago.

Last April, when the power couple’s relationship was still going strong, Fernandez revealed some of their fridge favorites.

“[They have] sparkling water, always fruits and vegetables, like strawberries, even though Jennifer is not a big fruit person. The kids love their fresh berries,” the 34 year old New Yorker told the mag. “Eggs is always the biggest one. Turkey bacon is always the biggest one. They love chicken and apple sausage in the morning, turkey bacon is a must at all times and fresh egg whites. We break eggs throughout the entire week.”

Before you slide into the personal chef’s DMs so he can tailor a delicious diet plan for you, on his website, the “Beat Bobby Flay” winner who calls himself the Arepa King, says he is booked through May 2021.