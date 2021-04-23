‘Happiest man alive!’ Is Lil Wayne engaged? Rapper’s cryptic Tweet got us wondering

Lil Wayne

Oh, how we hate to love cryptic Tweets.

Lil Wayne’s recent post got us to wondering. Is the rapper engaged or not?

Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 20, 2021

“Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever,” he wrote. “Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters.”

Fans didn’t have to put two and two together. The post seems to say it all with “The Carters” there at the end.

Is Weezy engaged or maybe already married?

Whatever works in these crazy times.

The hip hopper born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. is apparently back together with plus size model Denise Bidot after a brief split (reportedly over politics). The two began dating in quarantine and made their relationship status public last fall.

We’ll wait for the confirmation, or another clue on social media. Because, really, what else do we have going on? In all seriousness, Bidot seems to have deleted her Instagram account so we can’t snoop.

If they are getting married, we wish them better luck than the 305’s most famous (former) couple ARod and JLo.