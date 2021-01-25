After getting pardoned by Trump, Lil Wayne celebrates at mostly maskless party in Miami

If anyone has reason to party in a pandemic, it’s probably Lil Wayne.

The rapper, helped by his Fort Lauderdale attorney Bradford Cohen, was able to get a pardon from President Donald Trump for his alleged misdeeds (along with Kodak Black).

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty last month to being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun during a trip to Miami and was possibly facing a hefty sentence.

Over the weekend, the “Ain’t Got Time” singer was photographed at the Urban event space in downtown Miami surrounded by a bunch of people congratulating him as he entered the outdoor space.

The packed bash was for DJ Stevie J’s birthday. But it seems Wayne who got all the attention.

Warning: Explicit language in video

Entering with headphones on, but no mask, Wayne made his way through the crowd, carrying a Styrofoam cup.

On the LIl Wayne HQ fan page, you can see video of cameras flashing and guests screaming as the music star smiles.

Seems 2021 is looking to be Weezy’s year.

His lawyer tells the Miami Herald the legendary hip-hopper will keep on keeping on.

“Wayne is doing what he is best and recording, being with his family and working on some business ideas,” Cohen said Monday. “I think that this situation has assisted others in learning about how important criminal and justice reform are moving forward.”