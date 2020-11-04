Lil Wayne and his girlfriend appear to have split. Was it because of Trump?

Did divisive politics tear Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot apart?

Because we heard a rumor that the plus-size model broke up with the rapper due to his very public support of Donald Trump.

“She broke up with Wayne,” a source told gossip site Media Take Out. “It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

The president and hip-hop icon met last Thursday’s at POTUS’ resort in Doral and Weezy posted a pic of the two smiling (Trump retweeted).

It’s hard to tell what is happening because Bidot has shut down her Instagram, which is highly suspect. Before she zapped herself, the last post reportedly read, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough.” A heartbreak emoji was added for emphasis.

While the “Straight/Curve” star has gushed about her famous boyfriend, Lil Wayne doesn’t talk about his private life very much. Though back in June, Weezy did show the world on Stories that he had a new love. We even got a screenshot.

On Wednesday morning, the 38 year old entertainer did send out a Tweet that may need a slight translation or a stiff colada.

“I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.” Que, que?

On Election Day, Bidot, 34, responded to a breakup story by @LoveBScott, Tweeting that the rumor that politics ruined their relationship was “absolutely false.”

Underneath in the comments, a fan asked why the Miami native deleted her Insta then, and her reply was simply, “Over it.”

So many questions. But at least it keeps our minds off the endless vote counting for a while.