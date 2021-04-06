A Miami affair to remember: Larsa Pippen and her married boyfriend split. What we know

Larsa Pippen

They said it wouldn’t last.

Whoever they are were right.

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley are finished, UsWeekly reports.

A source tells the entertainment site that the two are “still in communication,” but no longer a couple as of a month or so ago.

Admittedly, it was a little hard to see how the former reality star, 46, and the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, would make it for the long haul.

For starters, Beasley, is half Pippen’s age and married — though his wife, model Montaya Yao, filed for divorce soon after pictures surfaced of Beasley and Pippen looking way cozy back in November while in Miami. Yao, 22, was said to be “blindsided” by the affair.

Perhaps Pippen doesn’t want to be involved in the drama of Beasley’s nasty split, which gets worse by the day.

The latest: The baller has reportedly undergone a paternity test to determine whether his and Yao’s 2-year-old son, Makai, is biologically his. Beasley posted a sweet snap of him with the little boy last month for his birthday, saying he missed him and that he would be with him all summer.

As for Pippen, she’s busy trying to sell her $12 million home in Fort Lauderdale, working on her namesake jewelry line, possibly gearing up for the “Real Housewives of Miami” reboot and tending to the four kids she co-parents with NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

A recent snap on Instagram sees her brood posing, with the caption. “There’s nothing like family.”