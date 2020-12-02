Larsa Pippen apparently has a famous new boyfriend — and his wife’s not happy

Larsa Pippen: What are you doing, girl?

The onetime “Real Housewives of Miami” star’s love life is generating some controversy.

On Tuesday, incriminating photos emerged of Pippen holding hands with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Malik Beasley. The snap was reportedly taken Nov. 23, just miles from the Fort Lauderdale mansion she once shared with her famous ex, Scottie Pippen, and their four kids.

The masked-up duo are at a mall, strolling around but it’s unclear where exactly.

So what that she’s 46 and he’s 24?

Yeah, sure, she could be his mom. But the age difference isn’t the issue.

The issue is the fact that Beasley is married with a toddler — and the guard’s wife ain’t happy.

TMZ reports that Montana Yao was “blindsided” by the sight of her hubby with the former reality star.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man… this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all,” Yao posted on her Instagram stories on Tuesday. There appears to be no trace of her husband on her page, but in many selfies she looks a lot like her current rival.

This “thing,” or “fling,” or whatever you want to call this hookup isn’t quite new.

Internet sleuths noted that Beasley was sliding into Pippen’s DMs, so to speak, a few weeks ago.

On Oct. 24, the jewelry designer posted an Instagram picture with braids, writing, “I hold back, sometimes I won’t.”

In the comments section, Beasley answered, “I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen.”

Apparently, Pippen took the baller up on his offer.

Hopefully, the Chicago native will rethink the error of her ways because it appears Beasley apparently won’t. Perhaps she’s a homewrecker, but he is a genuine bad boy.

The athlete was arrested back in September on allegations of marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen weapons. He was charged Oct. 30 with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession.

We know the dating scene is tough in Miami, but this is a nope.