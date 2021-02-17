It’s official: ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ is coming back. Here’s what we know

From left: Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Cristy Rice, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura from season 1 of “Real Housewives of Miami”

You’ve patiently waited for eight long years, and now it’s finally a done deal: “Real Housewives of Miami” is back.

We don’t have too many details, but for sure the reality show won’t air on Bravo, like the rest of the Housewives franchises.

Season 4 will hit Peacock, NBC’s streaming service confirmed during the Television Critics Association press tour Wednesday.

In November, Real Housewives mastermind Andy Cohen revealed on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast that he’d been rooting for a reboot.

OK, so we know where the show will shoot, but we aren’t sure who will be participating.

“They have started interviewing a bunch of different women,” a source told UsWeekly recently. “They want to have a very diverse cast and are speaking to women from all different backgrounds.”

Though it’s rare that producers would revamp the entire cast, there likely will be a mix of old and new players. We have a sneaking suspicion that Larsa Pippen, who recently came back to South Florida from Los Angeles and entered into an affair with married basketball player Mailk Beasley, could be front and center.

A source told ET that Pippen was indeed offered a job, and the jewelry designer is “considering it.”