Larsa Pippen just announced her return home to South Florida — in a hot pink bikini

Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen Miami Herald file

She’s baaackkkkk.

Larsa Pippen, after a brief stint in Los Angeles.

The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star announced her arrival on Instagram, of course.

In a bikini, of course. Pink.

Love being back home! #miami @ohpolly

In last week’s post, Scottie Pippen’s ex simply wrote, “Love being back home! #miami.” She sits by a pool with a sick looking water slide behind her. It appears to be the same Fort Lauderdale mansion they first put up for sale in 2016 and then turned into a rental property.

Pippen, 46, split with her husband and father of their four kids, 55, for good in 2018. They announced they were divorcing back in 2016 after an (unsubstantiated) rumor emerged that the model was having an affair with rapper Future, but managed to reconcile briefly for the sake of the kids.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” guest appears to be currently single, dating and spending quite a bit of time working out, judging by her latest snaps.

On another post last week, Pippen posed in front of a fancy red Lamborghini, writing “Taking my talents back south.”

As for Scottie, the NBA legend is still trying to unload his Chicago-area mansion for $2.1 million.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
#ReadLocal

