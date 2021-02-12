Got $12 million to burn? Buy Larsa Pippen’s mansion, which comes with plenty of perks

Larsa Pippen

Want to buy Larsa Pippen’s sprawling house? The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star is in the mood to sell, and offering a few incentives.

The 9,670-square-foot, six-bedroom, nine-bath home in the upscale Harbor Beach neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale has been up for grabs for years, back when Larsa was still married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Pippen home in Fort Lauderdale

The Pippens bought the property as an 0.31 acre lot for $1.34 million in 2000.

According to records, the basketball great tried to unload this waterfront gem numerous times starting as far back as 2009 for $16 million. In 2016, the couple’s marriage problems began to escalate, and the Chicago Bulls player filed for divorce in October 2016.

Pippen home in Fort Lauderdale

They put the waterfront beauty up for $10.9 million, with a Van Dutch yacht thrown in for good measure. No buyers, and the Mediterranean-style manse eventually became a $40,000 a month rental.

Pippen home in Fort Lauderdale

While the home became a playground for filthy rich visitors, Scottie downscaled, and moved part time to Illinois to his old stomping grounds with the Chicago Bulls; Larsa headed to Los Angeles to hang out with the Kardashians.

The South Florida house, complete with a luscious pool and water slide (seen often on the former Bravolebrity’s Instagram), remained a rental until October of last year. That’s when Larsa, 46, rolled back into town in a big way. Now that the jewelry designer is in a relationship (with 24-year-old married Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley), she’s apparently on the move again.

So, $12 million may seem like a lot of money with which to part. But The New York Post reports that if you buy the place on the Intracoastal Waterway, it comes with a sweet deal: the fam’s fleet of luxury 2020 cars including a Porsche 911 GTU RS, a Mercedes G63 AMG and a Ferrari 488 Pista. Estimated worth: $1.5 million.

We have to assume Larsa owns even more vehicles, or is checking out ridesharing these days.

Erin Sykes and Margo Fuller of Nest Seekers International‘s Elliott Team have the listing.