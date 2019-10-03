Study says Hialeah is one of the most miserable places in America. We disagree.

The entrance to Hialeah on Okeechobee Road. Welcome to the Terrordome. pportal@miamiherald.com

A new study by Business Insider names the 50 most miserable cities in the country - and Hialeah is somehow in the top 20.

We don’t believe this, and neither does your abuela.

Business Insider claims these are not the “worst” cities, just the most miserable, and if you can figure out the difference, please give us a call and explain it, because it sure sounds like the same thing to us.

The study uses annoying things like facts to back up this cruel assessment. Using census data from 1,000 American cities, the study considers changes in population, the percentage of people working, median household incomes, the percentage of people without health care, how many people live in poverty and commute times. We’re not sure what is weighted most heavily, but we bet “commute times” is pretty important.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hialeah came out at no. 13, higher than the other Florida cities on the list, even though the study did not take into account that a health service provider called it one of the most stressed cities in America.

Business Insider blamed other factors: “Hialeah has 239,000 residents, 56% of whom are working, while almost 26% live in poverty. Nearly 31% don’t have health insurance. “ It has also been ranked as one of the least diverse cities in the country, the study tsks.

OK, fine. We get it. Hialeah has a few issues. But Business Insider should take into account the many things that make Hialeah special, shouldn’t it? Like:

You can get really good flan at the KFC

This KFC has made amazing flan for 45 years and it costs $2.89.

This bar has a Walter Mercado-themed bathroom

La Cocina Cocteleria is all about Hialeah pride - and Walter Mercado rules the restroom.

You can shop for stylish and affordable batas at Nooo Que Barato

And most for under $7.

You can buy a croqueta cake

Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Breadman Miami will sell you one. You can hate yourself later.

It’s a great spot to be a serial cheater

Hookup website Ashley Madison says it’s no. 1 on the infidelity hotlist. How can you be miserable when you are getting your freak on like Fred Flintstone?

The Hialeah Flanigan’s exists

We wouldn’t change a thing.

There are five other Florida cities on Business Insider’s top 50 list: North Miami (25); Miami Gardens (28); Fort Pierce (34); and Hallandale Beach at 37.

The no. 1 most miserable place? Gary, Indiana. That tracks.