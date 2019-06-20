Hialeah is for cheaters: City ranked at the top of the ‘infidelity hotlist’

Live out your Flintstone fantasy in this classy suite at the Executive Motel in Hialeah. via Instagram

Hialeah is for lovers. The illicit kind.

The city has the dubious honor of coming at No. 11 on a recent list: A list of most unfaithful places in the nation. Bam!

The sixth-largest city in Florida, with a population of right around 239,673, has a penchant for cheaters, reports infamous affair hookup website Ashley Madison. The company’s motto: “Life is short. Have an affair.”





“While most would assume that bigger cities probably produce more cheaters per capita, this data shows us what we were already aware of,” said AM spokeswoman Isabella Mise. “Cheaters are everywhere.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The so called infidelity hotlist, released Wednesday, said another Florida city, Orlando, aka Mickey Mouse Town, is No. 1.

The Top 20 list was determined created using the number of new sign-ups to the, um, married people’s dating site between June 21, 2018 and September 22, 2018.

Other representatives from the Sunshine State were Tampa, at No. 9, and St. Petersburg, at No. 20.

Locals will be relieved to know that Miami is nowhere to be found in this survey. But time will tell.

“One thing is for certain, it doesn’t matter where you live, affairs can and will occur anywhere,” the release added.