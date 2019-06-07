Another survey says Miami is a top 10 city in America, and we totally believe this one

Watch the Miami skyline evolve over decades The City of Miami has changed dramatically since its genesis and the rising prices along with new sprawling skyscrapers are the evidence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Miami has changed dramatically since its genesis and the rising prices along with new sprawling skyscrapers are the evidence.

There is clearly no end to the accolades and honors Miami is earning. And by accolades and honors we mean mentions in random lists of the top 10 cities for [fill in the blank].

But the latest report has us bursting with pride: Miami is one of the top 10 cities in America, according to Resonance Consultancy, which specializes in the destination-branding industry. No. 8 to be exact.

Why are we happy? Well, this seems more positive than the survey that said we had a huge number of adults still living at home with their parents, though less positive than the one that said Miami was a craft beer mecca.

Bloomberg says this new report, which analyzed American cities with more than a million residents, gathers data in a more comprehensive way than some of those trash surveys. “Resonance’s rankings stand out because the company is looking at more than just the tourist industry. It gathers comprehensive data about a city’s public perception and appeal to locals, visitors, and businesspeople.”

Miami, Bloomberg writes, was singled out for greatness due to its “foreign-born population, parks and outdoors.” We suspect the consultants did not make it down to Virginia Key after Ultra but never mind.

You can probably guess no. 1. That’s right. Hialeah. Just kidding! It’s New York. Of course.





Nos. 2 through 7: Chicago; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Washington D.C.; San Diego; Las Vegas. Seattle and Boston are 9 and 10 respectively.

Bloomberg reports that nobody else can crack that top four: “The four best cities in America — New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco — coincidentally also have the best culture and infrastructure for entertainment, a key tourism driver.”

We don’t really do infrastructure here in Miami, but we do have quite a lot of entertainment, much of it to be found on our highways and surface streets, where local drivers put on the best show in town. Maybe next year they’ll get us to no. 7.