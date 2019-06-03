25 ways to drive like an idiot in Miami

You can bet that at least three of these drivers was reaching for their hazard light buttons. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Here at Miami.com we in no way have any authority to tell you how to drive like a safe, law-abiding citizen. For that, we suggest you peruse through the state driver’s handbook. (No, seriously. Please read it >>> https://bit.ly/2YXlKiR).

We can, however, provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to be a complete idiot on these South Florida roads. We’ve seen it all.

Follow this guide at your own risk, or if you want your days behind the wheel to come to an end. Chances are you probably beat us to the punch.

1. Honk your horn in anticipation of the green light. Biscayne Boulevard at Northwest 69th Street on a Thursday afternoon. The boulevard was built for speed, not safety. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com Just to make sure the loser three cars in front of you is paying attention. Ain’t nobody got time to miss this left turn.

2. Treat the yellow light as a challenge. Every. Time. You can beat it. We believe in you. Bob Eighmie staff

3. When you don’t make the yellow, come to a screeching halt then put your car in reverse. Traffic laws are for suckers. HARRY LYNCH HARRY LYNCH Pray there wasn’t a red light camera.

4. Approach all traffic circles with great confusion. Even Waze doesn’t know what to say about this. Alexia Fodere for The Miami Herald Never ever yield. When the car that was already navigating the roundabout honks at you, curse them out.

5. Drive at least 15 mph over the speed limit on the highway… We are all in a rush. We have a Netflix marathon to begin. MARK FOLEY AP 70 = 85+ 6. …unless you’re in the left lane (or when the driver behind you is clearly in a rush).

Because you are texting, obviously. MARSHA HALPER/HERALD STAFF MHS Drive 45 mph instead.

7. Plow through those flimsy Express Lane markers on I-95. John VanBeekum John VanBeekum Miami Herald It’s your prerogative. 8. When an exit lane is backed up, drive in the next lane then cut someone off just before the off ramp.

Move it, sucker. C.M. GUERRERO EL NUEVO HERALD

9. Refuse to use that pesky turning signal. Literally none of these drivers are using their turn signals. Not even the the cop. VanBeekum/Miami Herald Staff John VanBeekum Miami Herald That clicking noise it makes is so aggravating. Oh, you’ve never heard it, huh? The preferred methods for properly switching lanes in Miami Cut a mofo off. When traffic is at a standstill, get the attention of the driver in the next lane over, then point at the space ahead of them. Edge uncomfortably close to the next car, essentially forcing them out of the lane. Cut a mofo off. 10. Ignore the school zone unless the cops or a crossing guard are present.

Look all those Miami kids who will grow up to be a-hole Miami drivers. WALTER MICHOT MIAMI HERALD STAFF Don’t notice any of the fluorescent yellow signs and don’t acknowledge that there’s a school nearby. Also, honk at people who do slow down even when they’re obeying the law. 11. Never let a car stuck behind a city bus into traffic.

That driver in the car at the light is trying to figure out the quickest way to get from behind that bus. C.M. GUERRERO EL NUEVO HERALD Sucks to be them.

13. Make a right turn from the middle lane. When the light turns green, a driver in the middle lanes will attempt a right turn. C.M. GUERRERO EL NUEVO HERALD

14. Cut past a person who is taking too long to make a left on yellow. Cutting people off is your right as an American.

15. Never stop at a red light to make a right turn. Wait, did we use this photo already? Miami Herald file photo Attempt to turn even as incoming traffic inches closer.

16. Treat all stop signs as mere suggestions. Stop signs can’t hold back Miami drivers. J. Albert Diaz/ Miami Herald Staff J. Albert Diaz

17. Check the weather forecast for rain just to know if you’ll need to use your flashers that day. You can bet that at least three of these drivers was reaching for their hazard light buttons. SUZANNE K. MAST LEE MIAMI HERALD STAFF Turn them on when the rain is really coming down hard then switch lanes suddenly. Pandemonio!

18. When your car stalls in the middle of traffic, don’t use your hazard lights. Just stop. Don’t tell anyone why. They will figure it out. Carl Juste MIAMI HERALD STAFF Do use your flashers when your morning cafecito spills into your lap.

19. Stop abruptly to switch lanes. If they tap you from behind, call 1-800-411-PAIN.

20. Use the center left turn lane as a passing (or a regular) lane. Seriously. Just do it. The same applies for merging lanes. They are actually PASSING lanes. 21. Drive with fake insurance. Carry a load of cash just in case.

Your uncle carries a wad of cash so he can pay off drivers in a wreck.

23. Get a ticket. Arrive in court to fight it. Ugh. Weigh the likelihood that the cop won’t show in court and when he does, deny any wrongdoing.

24. Lose your license. Drive anyway. She’s smiling, but all Miami drivers hate trips to the DMV. ALLISON DIAZ FOR THE MIAMI HERALD