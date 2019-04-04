Study confirms what everyone in Miami already knew: You are never leaving your parents’ house

See all those highrises? You’ll never live in one. You’ll be with your parents until you are old and gray. Miami

You know how you thought you were going to eventually move out of your old bedroom and branch out on your own? Maybe move into a Brickell high rise or a townhouse in Kendall?

You’re not going anywhere. And why would you want to?

In a MagnifyMoney study of 50 large cities across the U.S., Miami was named one of the top cities in which adults 25-40 still live at home.

In fact Miami was no. 2 on the list with 27 percent of adults 25-40 still sharing space with Mami and Papi. Only Riverside, California, had more adults living at home (28 percent) The rest of the top 10 are Los Angeles; New York City; San Antonio; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Providence, Rhode Island; Baltimore; and Orlando.

We don’t know what’s going on in Riverside, which is about 55 miles east of Los Angeles and where 28 percent of grown ups are still sleeping under “Star Wars” posters and getting Mom to do their laundry. We do know that Los Angeles and New York are expensive places to live. So is Miami, for that matter.

But in Miami, we make an art of living at home for as long as possible. And who can blame us? Have you ever tried to eat your own cooking? It’s terrible. Your mom’s ropa vieja makes the angels sing, and her flan is so divine that those very angels snack upon it during their coffee breaks in heaven. (Yes, of course there’s coffee in heaven. How could it be heaven without a cafecito break?)

Most of the adults living with their parents in Miami are men, for the record (55.4 percent). How do you think they’re paying for all those BMWs, bro?

The least likely place for adults to be living at home? Minneapolis, Minnesota. We don’t understand this at all, because if it was that cold outside, we’d never open the front door.