This new boutique hotel in Miami Beach has a rooftop pool deck and great views

The rooftop pool at the brand-new Berkeley Park Hotel.

The Berkeley Park Hotel-MGallery is ready to welcome guests to Miami Beach.

The boutique hotel in the Collins Park neighborhood has just finished an $18 million renovation that retains much of the building’s original Mediterranean Revival Design, including its 1936 facade. There are 80 rooms, a new tower, an intimate courtyard and a rooftop pool deck with — naturally — great views of Miami Beach.

Located a block from the Miami Beach Convention Center and near The Bass art museum, the Berkeley Park is the first Florida hotel for the MGallery Hotel Collection, which has 100 properties in 31 countries around the world. Interior elements include work by local artists paying tribute to Miami’s native flora.

Expect light-filled rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, the better to take in the glorious Miami Beach light. The 2,070-square-foot rooftop deck will feature monthly programming for guests and locals.

The courtyard at the Berkely Park Hotel-MGallery in South Beach.

“Relaunching this iconic South Beach property to bring it back to its full glory during a time when many people are itching to start traveling again has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” says Marcelo Tenenbaum, principal and founder of development company Blue Road.

The opening comes in the wake of several hotel renovations in Miami Beach and Miami, most recently the Kimpton Surfcomber in South Beach and the Novotel Miami Brickell on the mainland. In February the new Moxy South Beach opened on Washington Avenue.

A room at the Berkeley Park Hotel-MGallery in Miami Beach. Tamara Benavente

Berkeley Park Hotel - MGalley

Address: 334 20th St., Miami Beach

Reservations: berkeleyparkhotel.com

The exterior of the Berkeley Park Hotel-MGallery in South Beach’s Collins Park neighborhood.