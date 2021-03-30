This Brickell hotel has a new look (and that includes its rooftop pool deck)

Even if you’re not a guest of the hotel, you can buy a day pass to the rooftop pool at Novotel Miami Brickell.

The Novotel Miami Brickell has a new look.

With an assist from New York-based design studio BHDM, the downtown Miami hotel has redesigned its lobby, its lobby bar UVA and its rooftop pool deck.

“Our goal was to rethink our public spaces with new softened furniture and design elements as well as a floor plan that aligns with the current safety regulations,” explains general manager Claudio de GIno in a press release.

Step into the lobby and see the difference. Note the warm colors reflecting Miami’s sun and sand. Artificial palm trees and succulents highlight private nooks with suede and velvet couches and ottomans for optimum social distancing.

The new hotel lobby features artificial palm trees and blush and beige tones. Adam Kane Macchia

The lobby leads to the lobby bar UVA, with blush and beige hued stools facing floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s also a couch where guests can relax during the day or at night with a cocktail or tapas. Prowl around the lounge area, and you’ll find an all-white foosball table. Go ahead. Play a game.

Up on the roof, there are changes, too. The pool deck itself isn’t new, but it’s been redesigned with new furniture and with social distancing in mind. Happily, it retains the great view of the Brickell skyline.

Sunset Sessions on the rooftop pool deck include live music and drink specials. Adam Kane Macchia

You don’t have to be a hotel guest to head to the rooftop and enjoy live music, sunset, signature bites and drink specials, by the way. Locals can buy a day pass, which includes a welcome cocktail and free parking. It’s $25 for one person, $45 for two.

Novotel Miami Brickell

Address: 1500 SW First Ave., Miami

Reservations and more information: www.novotelmiami.com

The lobby bar at Novotel Miami Brickell. Adam Kane Macchia